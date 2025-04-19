Dodgers vs. Rangers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 19, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers will meet today for Game 2 of their three-game series. LA got away with a 3-0 win in the series opener, and the Rangers will be looking to respond in a big way.

It has been a great start for both teams this season, and this is going to be a great contest. Here is a look at the odds for the matchup at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, along with predictions on how things will play out.

Dodgers vs. Rangers prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers come into this game with a record of 15-6, and they conitnue to be one of the best teams in baseball. The LA side has already belted 35 home runs this season, with Tommy Edman leading the team with seven.

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts appear to be heating up as well for the Dodgers, and that's a scary proposition for the rest of the league. Rookie Roki Sasaki will take the mound on Saturday, and he's looking for his first win.

The Rangers are going to counter with veteran Nathan Eovaldi, who is 1-2 so far this season. Despite having a poor record to begin the year, Eovaldi has pitched to a great ERA of just 2.55.

Corey Seager is leading the offensive attack for the Rangers as he has belted four home runs this season. Texas will need offense to win this game, and they will find just enough to even the series.

Prediction: Texas Rangers 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

Dodgers vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -105, Texas Rangers -115

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+160), Rangers +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)

Dodgers vs. Rangers injury report

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Evan Phillips (RHP): 15-Day IL (Rotator cuff)

Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Surgery recovery)

Tony Gonsolin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)

Texas Rangers injury report

Josh Smith (UTIL): Day-to-Day (Thumb bruise)

Wyatt Langford (OF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique)

Jack Leiter (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right middle finger)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Dodgers vs. Rangers picks

Nathan Eovaldi is pitching today - Source: Imagn

It's never easy to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Texas Rangers have the right starter on the mound to get it done. If you are making picks for this game then your focus should be on the Rangers.

Money Line: Texas Rangers -115

Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN)

