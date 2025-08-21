Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - August 21, 2025

The LA Dodgers (72-55) will conclude their four-game road trip in Denver with the fourth and final game of the series against the Colorado Rockies (37-90). The game at Coors Field is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET, and Los Angeles will hope to equalize the series after losing Game 1 and Game 3.
For the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw will take the mound. He has been excellent this season, posting a 7-2 record and a 3.01 ERA. Meanwhile, Chase Dollander will take the hill for the Rockies, and he's posted a 2-9 record and a 6.43 ERA.
Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Odds
- Moneyline: Dodgers -272 | Rockies +220
- Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-140) | Rockies +1.5 (+120)
- Over/Under: 12.0 Runs
Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Injury report
Dodgers
- Enrique Hernández, Elbow inflammation, 10-Day IL
- Hyeseong Kim, Shoulder bursitis, 10-Day IL
- Tommy Edman, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL
- Max Muncy, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
- Tanner Scott, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Kirby Yates, Lower back discomfort, 15-Day IL
- Brock Stewart, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL
- Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
- Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Michael Kopech, Knee surgery (torn meniscus), 60-Day IL
- Tony Gonsolin, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Rockies
- Germán Márquez, Biceps tendinitis, 15-Day IL
- Zach Agnos, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL
- Seth Halvorsen, Strained elbow, 15-Day IL
- Jeff Criswell, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Kris Bryant, Lumbar degenerative disc disease, 60-Day IL
- Thairo Estrada, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Dodgers
- SS Mookie Betts (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- RF Teoscar Hernández (R)
- DH Will Smith (R)
- CF Andy Pages (R)
- LF Michael Conforto (L)
- 3B Austin Freeland (S)
- 2B Miguel Rojas (R)
- C Dalton Rushing (L)
Rockies
- RF T. Freeman (R)
- SS Ezequiel Tovar (R)
- C Hunter Goodman (R)
- LF Jordan Beck (R)
- 1B Warming Bernabel (R)
- CF Brenton Doyle (R)
- DH Kyle Farmer (R)
- 3B Kyle Karros (R)
- 2B Ryan Ritter (R)
Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Prediction & Pick
The Rockies' offense has stood tall in the last few games, but with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, they might struggle against his breaking balls. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ star power at the plate is always a threat to any pitcher.
Expect Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to set the tone early.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5
Over/Under: Lean Over 12.0 (given Coors Field environment and Dodgers’ offensive firepower)
Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 9, Rockies 4