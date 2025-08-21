Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - August 21, 2025

The LA Dodgers (72-55) will conclude their four-game road trip in Denver with the fourth and final game of the series against the Colorado Rockies (37-90). The game at Coors Field is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET, and Los Angeles will hope to equalize the series after losing Game 1 and Game 3.

For the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw will take the mound. He has been excellent this season, posting a 7-2 record and a 3.01 ERA. Meanwhile, Chase Dollander will take the hill for the Rockies, and he's posted a 2-9 record and a 6.43 ERA.

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -272 | Rockies +220

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-140) | Rockies +1.5 (+120)

Over/Under: 12.0 Runs

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Injury report

Dodgers

Enrique Hernández, Elbow inflammation, 10-Day IL

Hyeseong Kim, Shoulder bursitis, 10-Day IL

Tommy Edman, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL

Max Muncy, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Tanner Scott, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL

Kirby Yates, Lower back discomfort, 15-Day IL

Brock Stewart, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL

Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL

Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL

Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Michael Kopech, Knee surgery (torn meniscus), 60-Day IL

Tony Gonsolin, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Rockies

Germán Márquez, Biceps tendinitis, 15-Day IL

Zach Agnos, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL

Seth Halvorsen, Strained elbow, 15-Day IL

Jeff Criswell, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Kris Bryant, Lumbar degenerative disc disease, 60-Day IL

Thairo Estrada, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Dodgers

SS Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) RF Teoscar Hernández (R) DH Will Smith (R) CF Andy Pages (R) LF Michael Conforto (L) 3B Austin Freeland (S) 2B Miguel Rojas (R) C Dalton Rushing (L)

Rockies

RF T. Freeman (R) SS Ezequiel Tovar (R) C Hunter Goodman (R) LF Jordan Beck (R) 1B Warming Bernabel (R) CF Brenton Doyle (R) DH Kyle Farmer (R) 3B Kyle Karros (R) 2B Ryan Ritter (R)

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Rockies' offense has stood tall in the last few games, but with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, they might struggle against his breaking balls. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ star power at the plate is always a threat to any pitcher.

Expect Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to set the tone early.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5

Over/Under: Lean Over 12.0 (given Coors Field environment and Dodgers’ offensive firepower)

Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 9, Rockies 4

