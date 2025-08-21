  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - August 21, 2025

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - August 21, 2025

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 21, 2025 11:09 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - August 21, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The LA Dodgers (72-55) will conclude their four-game road trip in Denver with the fourth and final game of the series against the Colorado Rockies (37-90). The game at Coors Field is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET, and Los Angeles will hope to equalize the series after losing Game 1 and Game 3.

Ad

For the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw will take the mound. He has been excellent this season, posting a 7-2 record and a 3.01 ERA. Meanwhile, Chase Dollander will take the hill for the Rockies, and he's posted a 2-9 record and a 6.43 ERA.

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Odds

  • Moneyline: Dodgers -272 | Rockies +220
  • Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-140) | Rockies +1.5 (+120)
  • Over/Under: 12.0 Runs

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Injury report

Dodgers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Enrique Hernández, Elbow inflammation, 10-Day IL
  • Hyeseong Kim, Shoulder bursitis, 10-Day IL
  • Tommy Edman, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL
  • Max Muncy, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
  • Tanner Scott, Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL
  • Kirby Yates, Lower back discomfort, 15-Day IL
  • Brock Stewart, Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
  • Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL
  • Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
  • Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Michael Kopech, Knee surgery (torn meniscus), 60-Day IL
  • Tony Gonsolin, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Ad

Rockies

  • Germán Márquez, Biceps tendinitis, 15-Day IL
  • Zach Agnos, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL
  • Seth Halvorsen, Strained elbow, 15-Day IL
  • Jeff Criswell, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Kris Bryant, Lumbar degenerative disc disease, 60-Day IL
  • Thairo Estrada, Strained hamstring, 60-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Dodgers

  1. SS Mookie Betts (R)
  2. 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
  3. RF Teoscar Hernández (R)
  4. DH Will Smith (R)
  5. CF Andy Pages (R)
  6. LF Michael Conforto (L)
  7. 3B Austin Freeland (S)
  8. 2B Miguel Rojas (R)
  9. C Dalton Rushing (L)
Ad

Rockies

  1. RF T. Freeman (R)
  2. SS Ezequiel Tovar (R)
  3. C Hunter Goodman (R)
  4. LF Jordan Beck (R)
  5. 1B Warming Bernabel (R)
  6. CF Brenton Doyle (R)
  7. DH Kyle Farmer (R)
  8. 3B Kyle Karros (R)
  9. 2B Ryan Ritter (R)

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Rockies' offense has stood tall in the last few games, but with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, they might struggle against his breaking balls. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ star power at the plate is always a threat to any pitcher.

Ad

Expect Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to set the tone early.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5

Over/Under: Lean Over 12.0 (given Coors Field environment and Dodgers’ offensive firepower)

Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 9, Rockies 4

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications