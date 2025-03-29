Dodgers vs. Tigers Game 3 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for March 29, 2025

The LA Dodgers continue to steamroll every team they face. While the Detroit Tigers proved to be a challenge in Game 1, the game on Friday was not much of a competition, comparatively. The Dodgers won Game 1 5-4 and followed it up with an 8-5 win in Game 2.
With the series finale, i.e., Game 3 to be played on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, the Tigers will try to avoid a series sweep.
Dodgers vs. Tigers Odds & Spread
Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:
Money line: Dodgers -202 | Tigers +167
Over/under: 8 runs
Spread: Dodgers (-1.5 runs)
Dodgers vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
Dodgers starting pitcher: Roki Sasaki
2024 stats: NA, Last start: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3K
Tigers starting pitcher: Reece Olson
2024 stats: 4-8, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP
Dodgers vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Mookie Betts
- Over 0.5 HRs: Best Odds: +625 (BetMGM)
- Under 0.5 HRs: Consensus: -900
Max Muncy
- Over 0.5 HRs: Best Odds: +390 (FanDuel)
- Under 0.5 HRs: Consensus: -500
Javier Báez
- Over 0.5 HRs: Best Odds: +850 (BetMGM)
- Under 0.5 HRs: Consensus: -1600
Michael Conforto
- Over 0.5 HRs: Best Odds: +550 (BetMGM)
- Under 0.5 HRs: Consensus: -800
- Over 0.5 HRs: Best Odds: +475 (BetMGM)
- Under 0.5 HRs: Consensus: -650
Dodgers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
It's hard to bet against the mighty Dodgers. The game could be a high-scoring one, but should ultimately end up going the Dodgers' way.
Prediction: Dodgers 9, Tigers 3
Picks:
Moneyline: Pick Los Angeles Dodgers to win (-202).
Spread: Pick over on the Dodgers -1.5.
Total: Pick over 7.0 runs.
Dodgers vs. Tigers Weather
- Date: Saturday, 9:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- Temperature: 63°F at first pitch, cooling down to 58°F by midnight
- Conditions: Partly cloudy skies with no chance of precipitation
- Wind: Blowing out to center field at 10 MPH initially, decreasing to 7 MPH later
With mild temperatures and a breeze blowing out to center field, hitters could have a slight edge, making it an ideal night for home run opportunities. Pitchers will need to be cautious with high fly balls as the conditions may favor long shots clearing the fence.