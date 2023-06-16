Does Billy Beane still own the Oakland A's? Moneyball protagonist's role explained

After spending 34 years as the A's general manager, Billy Beane was shifted from senior advisor to managing partner in 2022. He remains their minority owner, though.

Beane, 60 has advised owner John Fisher on significant matters as the executive vice president of baseball operations since 2015. He now has more time to explore non-baseball opportunities and will be able to advise Fisher on more pressing matters.

Beane's major responsibility as a consultant is to offer strategic advice on more general organizational issues.

Oakland A's Communications @AthleticsPR A’s EVP of Baseball Operations Billy Beane will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Managing Partner, working closely with John Fisher on strategic decisions. In this new role, Beane will support the work of baseball operations now headed by General Manager David Forst. A’s EVP of Baseball Operations Billy Beane will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Managing Partner, working closely with John Fisher on strategic decisions. In this new role, Beane will support the work of baseball operations now headed by General Manager David Forst. https://t.co/LNWJnEa2J1

Beane is the executive vice president of baseball operations and a minority owner of the MLB team Oakland Athletics. He's also a minority owner of European football teams AZ Alkmaar of the Dutch Eredivisie and Barnsley of the English League One.

Beane is the subject of Moneyball, a 2003 book by Michael Lewis on baseball economics, which was adapted into a 2011 movie starring Brad Pitt as Beane.

Billy Beane baseball career

Beane was chosen by the Mets in the 1980 MLB Draft. He made his debut for the Mets in 1984.

His MLB career was barely five years long, as he was never able to realize his full ability. He worked with Sandy Alderson, the general manager of the A's, for three years before being promoted to assistant general manager of the company.

On Oct. 17, 1997, Beane was chosen to serve as the general manager of the California MLB franchise. He was taught sabermetrics by his predecessor with the A's and is most recognized for his analytics-driven approach and concentration on it. The A's, under him, became the first AL team to win 20 straight games.

Congratulations to Billy Beane, MLB Executive of the Year!

The Athletics had the fifth-best regular-season record but were rated 24th in player wages out of 30 big league teams in the 2006 MLB season.

From 2000 through 2003, the Athletics made the playoffs four straight times. Under Beane, the Athletics once again advanced to the postseason in 2012, taking home the American League West crown on the last day of the regular season.

