Billy Beane net worth: How wealthy is the Oakland Athletics executive?

Thanks to the success of the Oscar-nominated film Moneyball, Billy Beane is unquestionably one of the most well-known executives in baseball. Beane helped lead a new analytics-based revolution for player evaluation. Under this new ideology, Beane helped the Oakland Athletics orchestrate successful campaigns while remaining one of the smallest budgets in the league.

The new principle, known as sabermetrics, helped Billy Beane and former A's GM Sandy Alderson discover players who were deemed to be undervalued by other teams. The new evaluation technique placed an emphasis on on-base percentages, something that GMs had overlooked at the time.

In 2002, the Athletics became the first team in the 100+ years of American League baseball to win 20 consecutive games. After the season, Billy Beane was offered a contract from the Boston Red Sox to become their new General Manager worth $12.5 million. He declined the offer to stay with the Oakland Athletics, where he remains, but is now in the role of executive vice president of baseball operations.

Aside from his role with Oakland, Beane is also a minority owner of the team. Outside of baseball, he is a minority owner of Barnsley FC of the EFL League One in England and AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

With such a prominent role in the world of sports, fans have wondered about Beane's net worth, especially given the fact that he turned the Red Sox's lucrative deal to become the new GM. According to celebritynetworth.com, Beane has an estimated net worth of $20 million, and currently makes $3 million per year with the Athletics.

Billy Beane the player

In the 1980 MLB Draft, the New York Mets selected Billy with the 23rd overall pick, a selection after Terry Francona. The number one overall pick in the draft also belonged to the Mets, with the club selecting Darryl Strawberry.

Beane struggled throughout his major league career. Over the course of his six-season career, Billy appeared in 148 games, hitting 3 home runs and 29 RBIs. His lack of production and .219 batting average gave him a career -1.6 WAR.

It's safe to say the shift into the front office was the best decision he ever made.

