"Doesn't have money to pay for a ticket" - Bob Costas narrates touching tale of 13-year-old Hank Aaron's first glimpse of idol Jackie Robinson

Major League Baseball will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Monday. All 30 MLB teams will honor the legend who broke the league's color barrier when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers 77 years ago. Another baseball legend who looked up to him is Hank Aaron.

Before the event, commentator Bob Costas narrated the touching story of 13-year-old Aaron skipping school to catch a glimpse of his baseball idol.

It was in the late 1940s when the Dodgers were training in Florida and playing exhibition games at various locations.

"So they stop in Mobile, and young Henry Aaron, 13 years old, whatever he was, skips school to see Jackie Robinson address a small group of black citizens in Mobile, Alabama, at a drugstore. He skips school to see this," Costas recalled.

"Then he goes to the game and he doesn't have the money to pay for a ticket, and he climbs a tree behind the right field fence, which had a view of the field, and from there he catches a glimpse of his baseball idol."

Who would have known that the young kid who traveled to catch his idol in action would one day "transcend baseball"?

Aaron leads in total bases (6,856) and RBIs (2,297) in his 23-year major league career. He is third in hits behind Pete Rose and Cobb.

Events scheduled at Dodger Stadium to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

On Monday, April 15, the league will wear the No. 42 jersey to honor Jackie Robinson's legacy. Every ballpark will play "Pasadena Fields," a video that will pay tribute to No. 42's life and impact.

Jackie Robinson statue outside Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers, who consider Robinson their very own, will have pre-game promotions and events to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

UCLA Health will present the iconic No. 42 baseball cap to those attending the event at Dodger Stadium.

This giveaway will be followed by a video titled "Dear Rachel," which will honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson.

The Furnace Jazz Band will perform melodies at CenterField Plaza, pouring soulful energy into Dodger Stadium. Following that, IBEW & Pipe Trades will present US Army Major Tryan Askew with the Military Hero of the Game award.

