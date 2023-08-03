On June 28, New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German tossed the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Sending all 27 Oakland A's hitters down in order, German was the first pitcher to throw a perfect game in over ten years.

While his performance that night in Oakland was nothing short of miraculous, the 28-year old Dominican is not a likely candidate. In his two starts prior to the perfect game, German had allowed fifteen earned runs in just 5.2 innings of work.

However, it is more than German's streaky pitching that has the Yankees worried. German has a long and well-documented unhealthy relationship with alcohol, and his demons have reared their ugly heads once again.

On August 2, the New York Yankees announced that German would be placed on the restricted list as he enters rehab for alcohol abuse. While the team originally kept the specifics rather quiet, bombshell reports have emerged of German's inebriated behaviour around his teammates.

According to witnesses, German was belligerent in the clubhouse and did not appear in control of his emotions. There was no report of an altercation with a teammate or other individuals. Some details have emerged on the Domingo German incident, via @martinonyc:According to witnesses, German was belligerent in the clubhouse and did not appear in control of his emotions. There was no report of an altercation with a teammate or other individuals. pic.twitter.com/Ka2acESJxH

A popular Yankees-oriented social media page refered to reports from SNY writer Andy Martino that German was acting "belligerent" in front of teammates in the clubhouse. While no altercations were reported, this appears to have been the catalyst for Domingo German's decision to enter rehab.

Yankees fans, true to fashion, were quick to pile on trolling comments. Many cited the fact that with a 56-52 record, German may be drinking to dull the pain of the team's poor performance this season. The Bronx Bombers are ten games behind the Baltimore Orioles.

Unfortunately, this is not German's first run-in with alcohol. In September 2019, Domingo German and his wife attended a Yankees charity gala. According to witnesses, German was slurring his words and appeared to physically and emotionally abuse his wife. Later, his wife would call a teammate of German's to come and pick her up after her husband became violent in an alcohol-fueled rage.

Domingo German just could not keep it together

After Yankees manager Brian Cashman announced that Domingo German would be missing the rest of the season on account of his rehab, one cannot help but consider the missed opportunities. While his 5-7 record, and 4.56 ERA is nothing to write home about - German threw a perfect game this season. To have an achievement like that overshadowed by alcohol abuse is nothing short of a shame.