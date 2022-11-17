New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly has offered some friendly advice to Aaron Judge regarding his big-money offseason contract. Mattingly, the former Yankees first baseman, had a storied career with the Yankees. He played his entire 14-year career in the Bronx. The former All-Star is a fan favorite and his opinion carries a lot of weight in New York.

Speaking with NJ.com, Mattingly spoke candidly about Judge's situation. He chose to focus more on the pros of playing in New York versus the financial side.

"I honestly hope Aaron stays with the Yankees," said Mattingly

Mattingly is one player that can relate to Judge's situation. The loyal infielder chose to play out his entire career in New York. He is now trying to convince Aaron Judge to do the same.

Bob Klapisch @BobKlap Caught up with Don Mattingly, who hopes Aaron Judge values beginning and ending his career in Pinstripes: “I honestly hope Aaron stays with the Yankees.” nj.com/yankees/2022/1… Caught up with Don Mattingly, who hopes Aaron Judge values beginning and ending his career in Pinstripes: “I honestly hope Aaron stays with the Yankees.” nj.com/yankees/2022/1…

"Caught up with Don Mattingly, who hopes Aaron Judge values beginning and ending his career in Pinstripes: “I honestly hope Aaron stays with the Yankees." - Bob Klapisch

Don Mattingly knows baseball. He has a long list of achievements to his name. Aside from being a six-time All-Star, he has won nine Gold Glove Awards. In 1985, he had the honor of being named the American League MVP. That season, he finished with a .324/.371/.567 slash line and hit 35 home runs. In 1984 he won the AL batting title with a .343 batting average.

Along with his exceptional numbers as a player, Mattingly managed both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins after retiring from the game.

Yankees legend Don Mattingly believes New York is the best place for Aaron Judge

Former Yankees Rich Goose Gossage (L) and Don Mattingly, who is currently the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, talk before an Old Timers game

Mattingly knows the benefits firsthand that come with playing in New York. Although fans can be demanding, the organization sets a high standard. The club is expected to win every year and that in itself is enticing for a player.

"I know his numbers are crazy, a lot of teams are interested. But if I’m him I’d want the opportunity to win. And the Yankees can give him that every year," added Mattingly.

Like Judge, Mattingly never won a ring with the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers will return in 2023 with a stacked roster and a hunger to prove themselves after falling just short this season. New York may be the best chance Judge has to secure the World Series ring that eludes him.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Brian Cashman said “no comment” when asked if he’s started Aaron Judge contract negotiations Brian Cashman said “no comment” when asked if he’s started Aaron Judge contract negotiations https://t.co/ONjdVTzf69

"Brian Cashman said “no comment” when asked if he’s started Aaron Judge contract negotiations" - Talkin' Yanks

Aaron Judge will have options this offseason. Any MLB baseball team would be interested in a player of his caliber. Mattingly had no regrets about finishing out his career in New York. Yankees fans will hope Aaron Judge follows a similar path.

Poll : 0 votes