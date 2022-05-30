“Don’t send this to him as a meme you might get slapped” - New York Mets hilariously reference Tommy Pham slapping incident on Citi Field billboard

A news story involving Reds player Tommy Pham slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson has quickly become one of the biggest stories of the 2022 MLB season.

Before Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Pham slapped Pederson in the face. The row was apparently over a fantasy football league that both are members of.

According to Pham, Pederson has been employing some less than honest tactics in the fantasy league. For his aggressive actions, Pham was suspended for three games by the league.

The Reds are the worst team in baseball. They currently stand in last place in the National League Central and have a record of 16-31, putting them 13.5 games out of the top spot. Many think this is an act born of frustration and exasperation from the Reds hitter.

As the news is so head-turning, many around the league have made allusions to the insanity of it.

The New York Mets referenced the incident in perhaps the grandest fashion of all. On Sunday, during their game against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets splashed the words "Fantasy Football Disputes. O/U 0.5" across their jumbotron at Citi Field.

It references the reason for Pham's slap as well as saying "Over/Under 0.5," a nod to the odds-based nature of fantasy leagues. Pham can no longer hide from the consequences of his actions.

Fans have taken to social media to give their take on this hilarious act. Front and center is the slapping theme. One account said that Pham would slap whoever was responsible for putting it up.

The Mets are well-known in the league for making fun and posting sarcastic and depricating comments on their jumbotron, as seen during a recent series with the Seattle Mariners. As the Mets are in second place in the NL, it adds insult to injury that Tommy Pham and the Reds are in last place.

Tommy Pham will be available to return this week as the Reds travel to Fenway Park. We hope no players on the Boston Red Sox are on the same fantasy team as Tommy Pham!

