In a video, rapper Drake was seen wearing LA Angels star, Shohei Ohtani's shirt to encourage the baseball player. A rapper from Canada, known for being a huge sports fan, occasionally discusses basketball or football in his songs. He frequently attends Toronto Raptors games and has been spotted online with Odell Beckham Jr.
Drake, though, has not expressed a preference for baseball. In 2014, he was spotted hanging out with the Houston Astros and tossing out first pitches in Cleveland. But, he doesn't make any reference to baseball in his songs.
Meanwhile, fans didn't respond favorably to Drake's tribute to Ohtani. The list below includes a few of the responses.
Shohei Ohtani's MLB accomplishments so far
Shohei Ohtani is a Japanese-born Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. In the past, he represented the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Pacific League of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).
Ohtani's peak is regarded as one of the greatest in baseball history due to his offensively and pitcher contributions, a rarity for two-way players. He received the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Award for his accomplishments.
In 2022, he become the first player to reach the limit of 3.1 plate appearances and one inning pitched each game with 586 at-bats and 166 innings pitched, respectively.