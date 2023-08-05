In a video, rapper Drake was seen wearing LA Angels star, Shohei Ohtani's shirt to encourage the baseball player. A rapper from Canada, known for being a huge sports fan, occasionally discusses basketball or football in his songs. He frequently attends Toronto Raptors games and has been spotted online with Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake, though, has not expressed a preference for baseball. In 2014, he was spotted hanging out with the Houston Astros and tossing out first pitches in Cleveland. But, he doesn't make any reference to baseball in his songs.

Meanwhile, fans didn't respond favorably to Drake's tribute to Ohtani. The list below includes a few of the responses.

IcyVert @IcyVert @MLBLife @Drake NOOOO HES NOT GETTING THE HR RECORD NOW

terris meeks @terrismeeks @MLBLife @Drake please dont let the drake curse hit ohtani

Dave Sae🧙🏽‍♂️ @davesaeyes @MLBLife @Drake Angels officially missing the post season now...

George ⁶𓅓 @UndeadxPunk @MLBLife @Drake This explains why he was pulled from the game yesterday..the curse begins

Joey @connor_eats_me @MLBLife @Drake Drake the type of guy to wear an all star game jersey

Shohei Ohtani's MLB accomplishments so far

Shohei Ohtani is a Japanese-born Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. In the past, he represented the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Pacific League of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

Ohtani's peak is regarded as one of the greatest in baseball history due to his offensively and pitcher contributions, a rarity for two-way players. He received the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Award for his accomplishments.

In 2022, he become the first player to reach the limit of 3.1 plate appearances and one inning pitched each game with 586 at-bats and 166 innings pitched, respectively.