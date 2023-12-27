"Drank a little too much" - Actress Kendra Wilkinson once opened up about how she used alcohol to calm nerves before her 6-year-old's baseball game

American television actress Kendra Wilkinson is known for her role in the reality television series "The Girls Next Door." The former model shared an interesting anecdote about the thrills of being a sports mom. She married former NFL player Hank Baskett in 2009, and the couple, who split in 2018, shares two children: Hank Jr. and Alijah.

Wilkinson tweeted that she turned to alcohol to ease up the nerves over her 6-year-old's baseball game, sharing an interesting anecdote on X.

"lil Hank won his first game this morning. Now at a pub drinking before this next one. Nerves need it," she tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Continuing her candid disclosure, Wilkinson tweeted that she indulging a bit too much.

"Drank a little too much at the pub," she tweeted. "Now out here in 100' weather trying to act normal at lil Hanks All-star tourney. Lmaoooo."

However, it worked as Hank Jr. and his team emerged victorious in the crucial game, leaving both Baskett and Wilkinson happy. The game was followed by wild celebrations, with moms dancing on tables after the win.

Expand Tweet

Wilkinson, through the anecdote, emphasized that being a mom doesn't have to be dull or overly serious but embrace the fun side of it as well.

Kendra Wilkinson opened up about depression and anxiety

In September, according to reports, the former model was exhausted by juggling her real estate job, her life and the two children she shares with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett: Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9. After a panic attack, she decided to get medical treatment in Los Angeles.

Recently, Kendra Wilkinson completed her treatment for depression and anxiety and provided an Instagram update. She shared that she is back on her feet and is working in real estate, apart from taking care of her children.

“Being a solo act can get heavy sometimes and life can get challenging but (I) do the best I can and push with positive energy,” she wrote in the caption.

She returned to television in 2021 with her real estate show, "Kendra Sells Hollywood," which ended its second season this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.