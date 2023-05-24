Dustin May Injury Update: Latest recovery timetable after move to 60-day IL

In the middle of the month, Dustin May made a start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but had to leave after just one inning and 16 total pitches thrown. The Dodgers cited right elbow pain and a later MRI revealed a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. All things considered, this was a good outcome as he was not forced to get Tommy John surgery.

However, the latest injury update has pushed May onto the 60-day Injured List. The star pitcher began on the 15-day IL before being transitioned. That changes his potential timeline.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "It's a flexor pronator strain, so that's an IL." Dave Roberts provides an update on Dustin May. "It's a flexor pronator strain, so that's an IL." Dave Roberts provides an update on Dustin May. https://t.co/7RQvxaF6xo

At a minimum, May cannot return until July 17. That is the earliest he can be activated from the IL, but that would be a shocking return date.

Dustin May might be out for a long time

When July 17 arrives, it's very likely that Dustin May will not be close to a return. If all goes well and he rehabilitates perfectly until then, he will still need to embark on a rehab assignment.

Dustin May is on the 60-day IL now

With May's injury history and importance to the franchise's present and future, the Dodgers will likely be very careful. They've had injury struggles with Walker Buehler and will likely want to be cautious with May.

A lengthy rehab assignment will commence once he is fully recovered, which may be even longer than July 17. Dodgers fans shouldn't expect to see their red-headed flamethrower for a while.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Dustin May left the game with right elbow pain. Dustin May left the game with right elbow pain.

In the meantime, they'll try to continue winning and stretching their NL West lead without the services of a few of their top pitchers.

