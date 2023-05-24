Luis Robert Jr. Injury update: Health status and expected recovery timetable for White Sox outfielder after early exit

Luis Robert's injury has sparked concern for the Chicago White Sox. During a victory over the Cleveland Guardians, the star outfielder was replaced before the start of the ninth inning. The team later announced that he was leaving with hip tightness.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox

"Luis Robert Jr. left the game with right hip tightness. He is day-to-day."

The outfielder has been a key cog for the White Sox, who have labored to a fourth-place start this year. They have been one of the most shockingly disappointing teams in baseball and have not played to their talent level with very few exceptions.

Robert is not likely to need an IL stint, but further examination will take place. Until then, it's a guessing game as to how long he might be out. However, if it's truly just hip tightness, then he will probably return to the lineup after a few days off.

If it's something worse, like a hip strain, he may be on the IL for 10 days or so like Aaron Judge, who had the same issue a few weeks ago.

Luis Robert loss big blow for White Sox

Luis Robert is the one player the Chicago White Sox couldn't withstand losing. He's been their best player this year, posting a 138 wRC+ and 2.1 fWAR. Already, he has equaled his fWAR total from last year.

Luis Robert has been great

Hopefully, his injury is of the mild variety and he can return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

