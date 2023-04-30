The Chicago White Sox are underperforming terribly this season, and it's caught the eye of one MLB analyst. Jon Heyman believes that this year's version of the team could be one that will be talked about for a long time and not for any good reason.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Someone needs to do a case study of the White Sox who had a no-hitter going through 6 before allowing 10 runs in the 7th. Not sure a team has ever underperformed its talent to this degree. This game is an alltimer, and so is this start. Someone needs to do a case study of the White Sox who had a no-hitter going through 6 before allowing 10 runs in the 7th. Not sure a team has ever underperformed its talent to this degree. This game is an alltimer, and so is this start.

Heyman obliterated the White Sox in a tweet following their latest loss:

The loss in question is an impressive one. The Sox were winning 3-0 with Lance Lynn throwing a no-hitter going into the seventh inning. Not only did he lose the no-hitter that inning, the wheels came off entirely.

The Chicago White Sox are stunningly bad

En route to what would have been the most impressive victory of the season for the Chicago White Sox (a win over the Tampa Bay Rays is hard to come by these days), an absolute implosion began in the seventh.

The no-hitter was lost and Lynn ended up being responsible for four earned runs. In total, the Rays exploded for 10 runs in the seventh inning. For context, only four teams scored 10 runs in an entire game during the action on Saturday.

The Chicago White Sox suffered an unbelievable loss

Every single pitcher that came in after Lynn gave up runs:

Aaron Bummer, three runs in 0.1 innings

Jimmy Lambert, three runs in 0.1 innings

Keynan Middleton, one run in 1.0 innings

Jake Diekman, one run in 1.0 innings

What resulted was a lopsided loss that made everyone forget that the vaunted Rays had ever been down in this game.

The loss dropped Chicago to 7-21. They're tied for dead last in the American League Central and are only two games ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in all of baseball.

What was once expected to be a contender to dethrone the Cleveland Guardians in the Central is now nine games behind first place already.

