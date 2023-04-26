The Chicago White Sox are off to an abysmal start this season. Once tabbed as a potential threat to dethrone the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, the White Sox have stumbled to a 7-17 opening.

Nothing seems to be working for the White Sox, who have several stars struggling offensively. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, Eloy Jiminez, and Hanser Alberto have been below average hitters by wRC+.

Ace Lance Lynn said via NBC Sports:

"To be honest, we are in the midst of everybody learning a whole new way of going about things in this organization. Coaches staff and everything. And guys are taking the right steps. The problem is it hasn't clicked."

MLB insider Jon Heyman isn't buying it. He believes there are significant issues with the White Sox that go beyond injury luck:

"It's hard to believe. I mean, the injuries are definitely a part of it. And it's been a problem for a couple of years now with the injuries. But you start to wonder. I mean, the talent is there. You just wonder why it's not a good team at some point. Let's wait for the guys to get back and see how they do. But this is a rough start."

He continued:

"I think there's something going on with the roster that's not right. They need to shake things up a little bit. I think the injuries are certainly a major factor in this. But I mean, it's been going on too long at this point in my mind."

The White Sox currently have a 7.1% of making the playoffs per Fangraphs and trail the Minnesota Twins by seven games. They're just one game ahead of the Kansas City Royals for dead last.

How can the Chicago White Sox turn things around?

The Chicago White Sox had promise. Stars Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, Tim Anderson, Yasmani Grandal and more had them pegged as a contender. The problem is that only Grandal is playing particularly well.

The Chicago White Sox have struggled

In short, the best way to turn things around is to ride the wave. 7-17 is an awful record, but they're only seven games back right now. These players should start playing better, and if not, it might not be worth trying to salvage this season.

