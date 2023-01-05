Andrew Benintendi joined the Chicago White Sox after a career year with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. He's always been a talented player and was worthy of acquisition, but his value might be even higher next year.

Benintendi is a left-handed hitter, which means he often faces extreme shifts which undoubtedly take away hits. Sometimes there are three or four infielders on the left side when he hits.

With the shift ban coming into play in 2023, left-handed hitters like Benintendi will stand to benefit a lot. He was asked about this by Alanna Rizzo.

The 2022 All-Star said:

"I'm very excited. As a lefty hitter, when you got three guys on that side of the infield, it makes it tough. It almost forces you to go the other way and just take your singles. I think that's going to help a lot of left-handed hitters... A lot of guys have four guys on that side [of the infield]. I think that'll definitely help."

The defensive shift has been a point of contention for a lot of hitters recently. Defensive alignments have become so out of the ordinary and aggressive that MLB was forced to step in.

They've also been incredibly successful. Tons of hitters (though mostly left-handed hitters) have been victimized by it and lost out on a ton of statistical success as a result.

Whether it's three infielders on one side or four outfielders in total, defensive alignments will not be as out of the ordinary anymore.

Andrew Benintendi's expected 2023 performance

Being a left-handed hitter, Andrew Benintendi could see a dramatic increase in his hit totals next season. He's always been a contact hitter, so more holes in the defense probably means more hits.

Andrew Benintendi could have a career year

Fangraphs' projections model doesn't expect a ton from Benintendi, though. They expect a .265 average and a 2.3 fWAR.

It's hard to predict just how players will benefit from the shift, but those totals do feel like a low ceiling for the All-Star outfielder.

He hits for contact and has great speed, so a shift ban is absolutely perfect for him.

