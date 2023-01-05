Despite the Chicago White Sox stumbling to an 81-81 record last season, new manager Pedro Grifol says 2023 "is not a rebuilding year." Grifol was named manager of the White Sox on Nov. 1, replacing Tony LaRussa.

"This is not a rebuilding year," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said, via Vinnie Duber, White Sox beat writer for CHGO Sports.

Grifol was a coach with the White Sox's American League Central rival Kansas City Royals from 2013 until he was hired as the 42nd manager in the history of the Chicago AL club after the 2022 season.

The Chicago White Sox lost longtime first baseman Jose Abreu to the Houston Astros via free agency this offseason, but signed left fielder Andrew Beneitendi to a five-year contract in December.

Grifol takes over a club that had a disappointing season in 2022.

The White Sox were heavy favorites to win the AL Central and even contend for a World Series title, coming off a 93-69 record in 2021 that saw Chicago win the division before falling in the first round of the playoffs. Instead, Chicago fell far off the pace set by the surprising Cleveland Guardians and never contended for the division despite rallying late in the season to claim a .500 record (81-81).

LaRussa, in his second full season of managing the Chicago White Sox, took a leave of absence on Aug. 30, 2022, citing health concerns related to his pacemaker. Bench coach Miguel Cairo took over as manager and oversaw the team through the final month of the regular season.

However, wanting a new look for the team, the Chicago White Sox hierarchy decided to go out of house to find LaRussa's permanent replacement.

Salvador Perez (13), Johnny Cueto (47) and Pedro Grifol of the Kansas City Royals all smiles during the 2015 World Series

Grifol bring World Series experience to Chicago White Sox

Grifol was a bench coach for the Royals team that won the 2015 World Series over the New York Mets. During his introductory news conference with the Chicago White Sox, he spoke of bringing what he has learned with Kansas City to the Windy City.

“We will communicate. We will be fundamentally sound, we will play with passion, pride for this uniform," Grifol said. "This means something. We will respect the game, our fans, and earn their trust.

"We will work hard and play winning baseball every night. We will definitely hold each other accountable. I truly see great things happening here. I'm really excited to be a part of it.”

