Andrew Benintendi to White Sox: Projecting team's 2023 batting line-up after All-Star's acquisition 

Andrew Benintendi was an All-Star in 2022 and parlayed that stellar season into an exceptional payday. He signed with the Chicago White Sox for five years and $75 million. He will be starting in the outfield for the White Sox, who have been ravaged by injuries over the last couple of seasons.

Benintendi recorded a 122 wRC+ last year with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. He got injured right as he was rounding into form with the Yankees or his season numbers would have been even more impressive.

For his career, he's produced 109 wRC+ and 13.1 fWAR over seven seasons (six full seasons). He will be a big contributor at the top of the lineup for Chicago. What might that lineup look like?

Projecting Chicago White Sox lineup with Andrew Benintendi?

The White Sox, when healthy, boast a number of top tier hitters. They lost first baseman Jose Abreu to the Houston Astros, but still have talent everywhere. Here's what their lineup might look like when fully healthy:

Tim Anderson, SS Andrew Benintendi, LF Eloy Jiminez, DH Luis Robert, CF Andrew Vaughn, 1B Yasmani Grandal, C Yoan Moncada, 3B Oscar Colas, RF Free agent or prospect 2B

There are options for second base, but the lineup constructed above should vault them back into contention in the American League Central.

They lost the power stroke of Abreu but added a well-rounded hitter and stellar defender in Benintendi.

Is Andrew Benintendi going to miss any time with lingering injury?

Late last season, Benintendi suffered a wrist injury that ultimately cost him the rest of his Yankees tenure. Since he signed elsewhere, his final game with New York resulted in an injury in one at bat.

Andrew Benintendi joins the White Sox

He was potentially going to play in the playoffs, but couldn't go in the Divisional Series. Even though that went five games, he was also unable to suit up in the Championship Series.

Despite that, he is unlikely to miss any time at the beginning of 2023. With a full offseason, he will likely be recovered by then.

