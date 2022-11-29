The Houston Astros have upgraded at first base. They recently announced the signing of former Chicago White Sox star and 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. On the title defense already, Houston has dramatically strengthened their lineup.

Last season, Abreu had a very strong year. He posted a 3.9 fWAR, the third-best total of his career, and an excellent 137 wRC+. He will immediately provide offensive firepower at one of Houston's weakest positions, even on defense where he posted one defensive run saved.

Last season, Yuli Gurriel was worth -0.9 fWAR. On defense, he was a mediocre -2 defensive runs saved. Despite that, he had become a fan favorite over the years, but the signing of Abreu likely means his time as the Astros' first baseman is over.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart The signing of José Abreu would bring an end to Yuli Gurriel's tenure as Houston's full-time 1B. Gurriel is a free agent and the Astros have interest in bringing him back in a utility role.

Even though it will likely result in a better overall team, their fans aren't sure how to feel about the signing. Gurriel is a free agent and many fans still want to see him return even though he doesn't have a place right now.

birdzthaword @birdzthatword @brianmctaggart I'm having way too hard a time letting go of Yuli. We need to get him back

JR @jaqueelarhea @brianmctaggart I really don't want to think about Gurriel leaving. He's a big part of the Astros. I miss Correa but not ready to lose Yuli. Who is next, Altuve?

JT @Astros4everFan @brianmctaggart Well, I'm not sure Yuly's going to be interested in riding the bench a bunch. If he gets a chance to play full-time elsewhere (which I think there's a good possibility) he should move on. He's still got some in the tank & will still be an asset to another team.

NJ @qnjastros @brianmctaggart We still have an opening at either 1B or DH. Would re-sign either Yuli or Brantley if not both.

Eric Girard @ericpgirard @brianmctaggart I disagree. Why would they hurt 1B defense when Abreu could DH when Yordan's in LF? Abreu's decent on defense, but he's no Yuli. Gurriel, if signed, will get lots of starts at 1B & be a late defensive replacement as well as be available to PH & play around the infield except SS.

Cameron Pearce @CPearce2012 @brianmctaggart That's what my thought was. Yuli is definitely important to the team, but would he take less of a role?

AgEx1993 @AgEx1993 @brianmctaggart Yuli could still get 400 ABs in a Utility slot. Not to mention Abreu being 36, gotta think playing 150+ games is not ideal. Yuli sliding in for 15-20 games at 1B would be perfect.

Despite the overall increase of over four wins (based on fWAR differences), Astros fans would like to see Gurriel return and play almost every day.

What could the Houston Astros lineup with Jose Abreu look like?

Abreu is known for being an offensive player, and he's about to enter a lineup that wasn't as deep as they would have liked last year.

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

Barring any more major changes, their lineup will look like this:

Jose Altuve, 2B

Jeremy Pena, SS

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Michael Brantley, LF (free agent currently)

Chas McCormick, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

With the offseason still young, the Astros could make more moves. Signing someone like Willson Contreras to catch or Brandon Nimmo to man one of the outfield positions is not out of the question.

Either way, it's difficult to envision any American League team beating this roster in a seven-game series. Abreu makes them very dangerous and gives them a good chance to be the first repeat World Series winners since the early 2000s.

