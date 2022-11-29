The rich just keep getting richer as the Houston Astros have reportedly signed former MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year deal. Abreu was one of the top free agents available due to his incredible offensive and defensive consistency. Abreu was with the Chicago White Sox for the first nine years of his MLB career, but will now make Houston his home.

The Houston Astros are clearly still planning to be contenders for the World Series in 2023 and beyond. This signing will help them get there. They have proven, time and time again, to be one of the best-run franchises in sports, and this signing is part of why. They refuse to rest on their laurels and are always looking to improve, even immediately following a championship win.

Bob Nightengale of CBS Sports was the first to break the news of Jose Abreu's signing, as reported via Twitter.

Abreu is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. He makes an already great Astros lineup even better. His batting average of .304 in 2022 even netted him some MVP votes. Jose Abreu has racked up the accoldaes in his career with an MVP, Rookie of the Year award, and three All-Star selections over the last nine years.

Fans' exasperation with the Houston Astros' continued success is not surprising anymore. Sports fans love the underdog story of a team battling against the odds to win it all. The Astros are now one of the teams expected to be in the finals every season, so their story is not as enticing. Regardless of how fans of other teams feel about it, the Astros just keep winning.

This signing also likely ends Yuli Gurriel's time as the starting first baseman for the Astros. He has been a defensive stalwart and important to their championship runs. While he still has productive seasons ahead, Jose Abreu is simply the better fit right now.

The Houston Astros and Jose Abreu are a perfect fit on paper. It will be exciting to see how the pairing works out.

It is nearly impossible to look at the Astros lineup and find weaknesses. Their pitching staff is one of the best in the league. They are loaded with offensive talent, most of whom now have championship experience.

The baseball landscape can change dramatically, but it is hard to imagine the Astros being anywhere but near the top of the MLB.

