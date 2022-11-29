The Los Angeles Angels have signed relief pitcher Chris Devenski, who won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017, to a one-year deal. While many of the big names, such as Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom have been patient, teams are signing pieces to go ahead and fill out their rosters.

Devenski was a member of the World Series-winning roster in Houston in 2017 and was an Astro from 2016 to 2020. He then moved to the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies a year later.

The deal is short, as Devenski didn't have the year he expected to last season. He posted a -0.5 bWAR, but the Angels are anticipating a return to the form that helped him capture a World Series ring.

MLB fans aren't sure about that, though. Some fans believe this is a good, safe move for the team that's trying to finally get Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani into the playoffs. Others think Devenski doesn't have anything left in the tank.

Harry Lime @HLRacketeer @jonmorosi @MLB Network @MLB Been bad for a long time but I guess roll the dice. Didn’t think he deserved more than a minor league deal and an invite to spring training. @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB Been bad for a long time but I guess roll the dice. Didn’t think he deserved more than a minor league deal and an invite to spring training.

Los Angeles will need to do more if they're to turn around their roster, but at least they are starting to make moves.

What do the Angels need to do to get into the playoffs?

Trout has never won a playoff game, having only ever played in one Divisional Series. Ohtani hasn't been in the postseason yet. The Angels know they need to try and reverse that.

They have a few pieces, but everything seems to fall apart every year. If Anthony Rendon can return to form, then the trio of him, Ohtani and Trout is as good as any in baseball.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani haven't been to the playoffs together

Unfortunately, there's not much beyond them.

Starting pitching is often the team's downfall, but there are options out there. Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon are all available.

Beyond that, they may want to take a swing at someone like Xander Bogaerts or Josh Bell. They won't necessarily break the bank, but would absolutely improve their roster and playoff chances.

With Ohtani's free agency pending, now's the time to do something drastic to try and prove to him that the Angels can win.

