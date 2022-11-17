Shohei Ohtani has confirmed he will be competing in the World Baseball Classic for his home country of Japan. The WBC is set to be held next year and one of baseball's best and most unique talents is going to represent his country.

He confirmed as much on his Instagram, becoming the latest star to confirm he'll play in one of the biggest baseball tournaments in the world.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Shohei Ohtani announces that he is going to play in the World Baseball Classic! Shohei Ohtani announces that he is going to play in the World Baseball Classic! https://t.co/eKXfWS1TT8

He said:

"I have officially informed Team Japan Mr. Kuriyama that I would like to participate in next year's WBC. Looking forward to the opportunity to face the best players around the world and be able to play in front of the Japanese fans for the first time in over five years!"

This is exciting news and MLB fans have reacted accordingly.

Don Fattingly @DonFattingly @TalkinBaseball_ A legendary move by a legend. This is a great thing for baseball. @TalkinBaseball_ A legendary move by a legend. This is a great thing for baseball.

D.ᵍᵐ @DdotSAELEE @TalkinBaseball_ Take my money for the pinstriped Ohtani Japan jersey ASAP @TalkinBaseball_ Take my money for the pinstriped Ohtani Japan jersey ASAP

Cat @Cat82820395Cat @TalkinBaseball_ Ohtani vs Trout Ohtani vs Trout @TalkinBaseball_ 🔥🔥🔥Ohtani vs Trout 🔥🔥🔥

L◎◎px.eth ⚡️ @LoopxNFT @TalkinBaseball_ This will be really cool. It’s awesome bringing together baseball in the world like this @TalkinBaseball_ This will be really cool. It’s awesome bringing together baseball in the world like this

Death @_xDeath @TalkinBaseball_ Thats why he's my mvp and not that unpatriotic Aaron Judge @TalkinBaseball_ Thats why he's my mvp and not that unpatriotic Aaron Judge

Gunderville @Gunderville1 @TalkinBaseball_ Welp is was fun why it lasted team usa @TalkinBaseball_ Welp is was fun why it lasted team usa

The 2021 American League MVP will suit up for Team Japan beginning March 8 next year. The tournament lasts roughly two weeks before the start of the MLB season.

Who else will be featured alongside Ohtani in the WBC?

Several countries have incredible talents set to suit up for them this spring. Team USA is full of stars:

J.T. Realmuto, C

Pete Alonso, 1B

Paul Golsdschmidt, 1B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Tim Anderson, SS

Mookie Betts, OF

Bryce Harper, OF

Mike Trout, OF

Kyle Tucker, OF

MLB fans will finally get a chance to see what would happen if Mike Trout faced Shohei Ohtani. Team Puerto Rico also has a deep roster:

Javier Baez, 3B

Jose Berrios, SP

Marcus Stroman, SP

Edwin Diaz, RP

Yadier Molina, Manager

Carlos Correa, SS

Francisco Lindor, SS

Enrique Hernandez, OF

The field is deep and talented, so there will be plenty of exciting baseball played. However, most eyes will be on Ohtani to see how he fares against the world's best talent.

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays

He will also have the opportunity to show the world his unique talent that Los Angeles Angels fans have been treated to for the last few seasons.

Not many players are better than he is, and none can do what he does, so it's a privilege for him to play in the World Baseball Classic.

