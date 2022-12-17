The Chicago White Sox have added Andrew Benintendi in the hopes of re-igniting their offense. The free agent was rumored to be looking for a new home and will head to Chicago for the 2023 season. After bouncing around the league over the previous three seasons, the outfielder has finally closed on a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox.

The 2022 season was not kind to the White Sox organization. The club finished second in the American League with an 81-81 record. That led to them missing out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. Former MLB player Chris Gimenez spoke to MLB Network Radio about the benefits of adding a player like Benintendi to this lineup.

"You add Andrew Benintendi to Tim Anderson at the top of that lineup...thats a fire starter"

There were high expectations for this White Sox offense but it never really got going in 2022. They finished nineteenth in the league in runs and ranked twenty-second in home runs.

With the addition of Benintendi, the Chicago White Sox now possess two of the league's most dangerous leadoff hitters. The Anderson-Benintendi one-two punch is an exciting prospect for South Siders.

"Good bat. Good nickname. Benny Biceps slides right into the #WhiteSox lineup." - MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

Benintendi failed to produce with the New York Yankees playing just 33 games for the organization. There were high hopes in the Bronx for the highly touted All-Star, who put up impressive numbers during the first half of the season.

The left-handed hitter played 93 games with the Kansas City Royals last year. During that stretch, he had an outstanding .320/.387.398 slash line. Those stats led to Benintendi being called up to his first-ever All-Star Game and earning a trade to the Yankees.

The Chicago White Sox signed 2022 All-Star Andrew Benintendi to a 5-year, $75 million deal

Andrew Benintendi celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run at Kauffman Stadium

Combine Benintendi's numbers with two-time All-Star and speedster Tim Anderson, and the White Sox may have something.

Anderson has been one of the most consistent performers in the lineup since his debut in 2016. He has batted over the 300 line in four consecutive seasons. He is also regarded as one of MLB's top base stealers. Over 772 career games, he has amassed 104 stolen bases.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Andrew Benintendi heads to the White Sox Andrew Benintendi heads to the White Sox https://t.co/vxGsB8LChe

"Andrew Benintendi heads to the White Sox" - Talkin' Baseball

The White Sox are under new management and will look to regroup after a disappointing season. The talent is there for all to see. Chicago will hope that Benintendi can return to his early 2022 form and help lead this team back to the playoffs.

