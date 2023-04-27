The Chicago White Sox have gotten off to an incredibly poor start this season.

What was once pegged as a contender to dethrone the Cleveland Guardians has now fallen to 7-18. They are seven games back of first and one game ahead of the lowly Kansas City Royals.

The team has been playing terribly uninspired baseball of late. They have pieces on their roster that indicate that their performance should be much better. Still, they're one of baseball's worst teams right now and it's safe to say the fans are less than pleased.

In fact, one fan went on an unbelievable rant in which he slandered nearly every aspect of the team. After a brutal start, it's clear that this fan had a lot on his mind. Check out the full rant in all its epic glory below.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(via This White Sox fan went on one of the most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear(via @ESPN1000 This White Sox fan went on one of the most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear(via @ESPN1000) https://t.co/YCgPCJr1Sw

MLB fans across the world, even those who don't like or follow the Chicago White Sox, are stunned by the anger this fan displayed. They have begun to feel bad for Sox fans who have to deal with this all year long.

xAstaWKx🐻🐂 @xAstaWKx @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 This is the White Sox biggest highlight of the year @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 This is the White Sox biggest highlight of the year 😭😭

mclvn34 @mclvn34 @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 This dude has me angry and I’m a Twins fan @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 This dude has me angry and I’m a Twins fan

Carson Hatem @carson_hatem @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 That guy needs his own show, I have never watched a White Sox game and I could listen to him all day. @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 That guy needs his own show, I have never watched a White Sox game and I could listen to him all day.

Fire David Ross @Cubs1617 @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 I love that he threatened to call back in 15 years lmao dude has been the most patient man on earth with this team and they finally broke him. I hope this man is doing alright @TalkinBaseball_ @ESPN1000 I love that he threatened to call back in 15 years lmao dude has been the most patient man on earth with this team and they finally broke him. I hope this man is doing alright

Things have gone about as poorly as they could have for the White Sox. After adding Mike Clevinger and Andrew Benintendi to what was a pretty solid young core, this result was unexpected. For that particular fan, it was the breaking point.

Can the Chicago White Sox turn things around?

Even as bad as things have been for the Chicago White Sox, and a 7-18 record is among the worst in the league, it is still April.

Even for the worst teams, there's still plenty of time to turn it around and those teams don't have top players like Luis Robert, Tim Anderson, Yasmani Grandal and others.

Can the Chicago White Sox turn it around?

What works to the White Sox' benefit is that they play in the AL Central, the weakest division in the American League. Their record would be 13 games back in the AL East and 7.5 back in the West.

Fortunately, no team has really separated from the pack in the Central, so there's time for the talent to shine through on the South Side.

