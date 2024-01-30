Dylan Cease Trade: 3 reasons why Mariners could prove to be the perfect landing spot for White Sox ace

Dylan Cease remains the hottest starting pitcher on the trade market, as teams are looking to acquire the Chicago White Sox ace. The 28-year-old pitcher is one year removed from being an American League Cy Young Award finalist and his current contract will keep him under team control until 2026, these two factors are contributing to the haul that the Chicago White Sox.

Dylan Cease is coming off a down season for the Chicago White Sox, posting a disappointing 7-9 record with a 4.58 ERA last season. That being said, Cease was still able to rack up 214 strikeouts over 177.0 innings in 2023. That upside has made him a target for a number of teams, including the Seattle Mariners, who have reportedly been in contact with the White Sox regarding a potential deal.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Mariners are reportedly discussing a trade for White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease. Here's what Seattle has to offer in terms of prospects" - @MLBPipeline

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, White Sox General Manager Chris Getz could be willing to depart with Cease in exchange for a young starting pitcher such as Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller. If the Seattle Mariners can land Cease, it could have major playoff implications.

Here are three reasons why the Seattle Mariners could be an ideal landing spot for Dylan Cease

#1 - The team is looking to contend now

One of the main reasons that the Seattle Mariners are an ideal landing spot for Cease is the fact that the team is looking to contend right now. This may sound obvious, but it is clear that the Chicago White Sox are in the middle of a rebuild, which does not fit in Cease's career timeline.

Expand Tweet

"Okay @Mariners, it's time. Do the thing. Bring us all the people, let us do all the stuff, make all the playoffs, and win all the World Series. I'm ready to #EmbraceTheChaos, #SeaUsRise, and #RefusetoLose — and so is all of Seattle" - @ramdonomo

#2 - He could be a part of one of the best rotations in baseball

If Cease were to join the Mariners, he could help build one of the top pitching rotations in the MLB. Seattle has a number of talented veteran pitchers, as well as budding young stars, which makes the Mariners rotation one of the underappreciated in the MLB.

Dylan Cease could join forces with the likes of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and either Miller or Woo (whichever is not sent to Chicago).

#3 - Julio Rodriguez is there for the long-term

It's not difficult to say, but the stars run the league, and the Seattle Mariners have one of baseball's most electric superstars. Julio Rodriguez has quickly established himself as one of the best players in baseball thanks to his combination of speed and power.

Expand Tweet

"Sophomore slump? Not a chance for the J-Rod Show, coming in at #2 on the #Top10RightNow! Julio Rodríguez hit 32 HR and swiped 37 bags for the @Mariners on his way to his second career Silver Slugger Award" - @MLBNetwork

Rodriguez signed a 12-year, $209,300,000 contract extension to remain with Seattle. If Dylan Cease were to be traded to the Seattle Mariners, he could battle alongside one of baseball's brightest stars.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.