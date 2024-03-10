Dylan Cease Trade Update: Yankees offer 'never came close' as White Sox pitcher to stay put in Chicago, per insider

Throughout the offseason, there were rumors that the Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease was being traded to the Yankees. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, those rumors can be put to rest. In an article on USA Today, Nightengale said:

"The Chicago White Sox never came close to receiving an offer for ace Dylan Cease that tempted them to trade him, despite extensive talks with the Yankees. They now plan to likely keep him until the July 30 trade deadline."

Cease, a promising new pitcher with an impressive strikeout history, was amidst the flow of rumors of his trade last month. Many baseball analysts predicted he would be sold as the White Sox appeared to be in rebuilding mode.

Last month, Cease addressed trade rumors in a conversation on the White Sox Talk Podcast.

"I guess I assumed what I was reading was true. I did think I was going to get traded, honestly, but here we are," Cease said.

Chris Getz, the new White Sox manager, had placed a high price on his pitcher and even confirmed to Cease that he was not being traded.

"There's only one time when (Getz) called me like that and the first thing he said was 'Hey you're not traded.' He broke the ice early with that," Cease said. "We were texting. In constant communication."

Dylan Cease cruises in second spring start

In his second game of this spring, Dylan Cease showed his excellent form. This performance helped him secure his place as the Opening Day starter of the White Sox.

In three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, the new pitcher struck out five batters and gave up just one run on two hits. Cease's fastball was powerful and reached a speed of 96mph.

Cease's scoreless streak was ended by a home run, but his overall performance gives Chicago supporters hope that he will lead the charge on March 28 against the Detroit Tigers.

