Eduardo Escobar Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran slugger following Blue Jays release

The Toronto Blue Jays continued their preparation for Opening Day, granting veteran slugger Eduardo Escobar his release after not being named to the MLB roster. The 35-year-old has struggled so far throughout Spring Training, which resulted in his release from the squad as he was competing with several players, including Dan Vogelbach, Joey Votto, and Cavan Biggio.

Expand Tweet

"ROSTER MOVE: INF Eduardo Escobar has been granted his release and is now a free agent" - @BlueJays

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, the former All-Star will look to secure a new team before the beginning of the 2024 season. Although Eduardo Escobar has struggled in recent years, his track record of success should at least get him some looks from clubs looking to add to their batting depth.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential landing spots for Eduardo Escobar

#1 - The Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are one of the franchises in the MLB that could look to acquire veterans on team-friendly contracts and flip them closer to the trade deadline. This is something that the team may have opted to do with another veteran, J.D. Davis.

If Escobar is looking for an opportunity to play more regularly while also rebuilding his value, the Oakland A's might be his best option.

#2 - The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are entering the 2024 season with World Series aspirations, and while they have a roster that could be capable of it, injuries could derail plans. Last season, the Yankees suffered a number of injuries which resulted in the club missing the postseason.

Expand Tweet

"The #Yankees could do worse than picking up Eduardo Escobar. He'd be better than Kevin Smith, Jahmai Jones or Jeter Downs for that extra infield spot, especially if DJLM is out." - @vincelara

Enter Eduardo Escobar, who could be a proven MLB talent coming off the bench for the club. He would likely need to work his way into some sort of platoon role, however, he has proven that he can hit for power in the majors as he did in 2019 when he set a career-high with 35 long balls.

#3 - The Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 could be an interesting year for the Pittsburgh Pirates if everything clicks. This could be the year that young talents such as Oneil Cruz and Henry Davis take another step forward. If this turns out to be the case, the Pirates could find themselves in the hunt for a postseason spot.

This is why Escobar could be an intriguing depth addition for the Pittsburgh Pirates. While he may no longer be in his prime, he could provide the club with quality power off the bench.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.