"Eduardo Rodriguez is the definition of a bum, garbage!" "Eduardo Rodriguez is so overrated" - Detroit Tigers fans are furious after ace allows 3 runs before being pulled out of the game in the first inning

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has had a rough year. The 29-year-old was left unsigned this offseason by his previous team, the Boston Red Sox. That's when the Detroit Tigers swooped in and signed him to a five-year contract worth $77 million. Not bad for a guy who pitched just 157 innings in 2021 and posted a 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

It was a tough season for Rodriguez. He struggled with Myocarditis all through 2020 after recieving a COVID-19 vaccine and just wasn't himself when he returned the following year. In 2019, he had posted a respectable 3.81 ERA over 203 innings.

Now Detroit Tigers fans are wondering where the old Eduardo Rodriguez went. In the first inning of today's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays, he let up four hits, walked two batters, and allowed three runs. Manager A.J. Hinch pulled him after Rodriguez suffered an apparent injury. He managed just one out.

Detroit Tigers fans are furious after Eduardo Rodriguez allows 3 runs before being pulled out of the game in the first inning

Detroit Tigers SP Eduardo Rodriguez was pulled from the game with an apparent injury.

Tigers fans weren't focusing on Rodriguez's injury. They were too fixated on his awful performance. The team has begun to turn things around relative to its last-place start. They've gone .500 in their last 10 games, but Rodriguez is setting them back to square one.

This Tigers fan posted a screenshot of the game's play-by-play depicting all the hits Rodriguez let up. They were ruthless against the pitcher in the caption.

This user can't believe how much Rodriguez is getting paid. It is a lot of money for someone who struggles to stay healthy.

No point sugar-coating it. This user gave their straight-up opinion of the Tigers pitcher.

This user pointed out that you couldn't have seen this terrible performance coming. At least Tigers fans can take consolation from that.

Here comes the meme train. This user sarcastically expressed enthusiasm about Rodriguez, and then showed their disappointment at the outcome.

This user claims all Detroit Tigers fans should abandon ship immediately. The team is 13-24 going on 13-25.

This one is for all the fantasy baseball managers who own Eduardo Rodriguez. It might be time to release the 29-year-old to free agency.

If you temper your expectations, you'll never be disappointed. That's what this Detroit Tigers fan did with Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will probably land on the injury list now, so Detroit Tigers fans will get a short break from tweeting angry comments about him.

