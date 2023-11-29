Eduardo Rodriguez Free Agency: Top 5 destinations for in-demand southpaw explored

Eduardo Rodriguez may be among the most underrated starting pitchers on the free-agent market. The veteran left-handed pitcher is coming off the best season of his MLB career and will be looking to secure a lucrative contract this offseason. The 30-year-old posted a 13-9 record with a 3.30 ERA and 143 strikeouts with the lowly Detroit Tigers last season.

With three years and $49 million remaining on his contract with the Tigers, the veteran left-handed pitcher opted out of his deal. Now, MLB insider Michael Marino is reporting that Rodriguez will have plenty of suitors lining up to secure his signature, as left-handed pitching is always a hot commodity on the open market.

"Sources: Starting pitching market is active. Not entirely impossible we see one of the bigger FA arms go in the next day or two. The lefties are drawing a ton of interest, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery. Some teams wary of waiting out the Yamamoto sweepstakes." - @MarinoMLB

But where can the Venezuelan ace move?

Here's a closer look at five potential landing spots for Eduardo Rodriguez

#1 - Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are expected to be active on the pitching free-agent market this offseason, with a reunion with Rodriguez a potential fit. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Red Sox are a legitimate contender to sign the lefty this offseason.

"On his @BleacherReport stream, @JonHeyman said he is "not going to rule out the Red Sox" for Eduardo Rodriguez and that the Sox have checked in on Jordan Montgomery." - @BOSSportsGordo

#2 - New York Mets

Another team looking to rebuild their pitching rotation this offseason is the New York Mets. After trading away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander last season, the Mets not only have openings in their pitching rotation but also need a proven veteran such as Rodriguez.

#3 - Baltimore Orioles

After a surprisingly dominant 2023 campaign, the Baltimore Orioles are looking to continue that trend in 2024. The team will need to rebuild its pitching rotation following the departures of Jack Flaherty and Kyle Gibson. Rodriguez could slot in perfectly for the Orioles while also giving him an opportunity to win his second World Series.

"I need Eduardo Rodriguez to Baltimore and Yamamoto to the Yankees ASAP" - @RealShelfy

#4 - The Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves enter the 2024 season with one of the best rosters in baseball. However, the team's biggest question marks come with the pitching rotation. Although Spencer Strider is one of the top pitchers in baseball, the rest of the bullpen has struggled with injuries or consistency in recent seasons. Rodriguez could be the perfect addition to the Braves this offseason.

#5 - The Arizona Diamondbacks

To the surprise of many, the Arizona Diamondbacks found themselves battling for the World Series last season. Given the age and current construction of the roster, there is a chance they could make another push this upcoming season. That being said, the team will need to address its pitching rotation, which could use the likes of Eduardo Rodriguez.

