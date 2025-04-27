Edwin Encarnacion's wife Karen Yapoort turns up glamor in black bodycon outfit and fiery red hair extensions

Former Toronto Blue Jays player Edwin Encarnacion's wife, Karen Yapoort, recently showcased her glamour by sharing pictures of her latest outfit. During his baseball career, Encarnacion played several positions, including designated hitter, third baseman, and first baseman.

Meanwhile, his life partner Karen Yapoort works as a TV host for the Dominican Republic program "Casados En Caos." On Saturday, Yapoort, who boasts a massive 3.4M followers on Instagram shared her stylish outfit, captioned:

“🖤❤️‍🔥”

In the images, Karen Yapoort looks stunning, donning a short black dress with ruffled details, paired with black heels. Her long red hair is styled straight. She accessorized her look with a handbag and a wristwatch.

Yapoort can be seen smiling while posing next to a stone pillar, with a golf cart visible in the background.

Edwin Encarnacion's wife Karen Yapoort shares views interviewing Zoe Saldana while hosting Premios Soberano 2025

Last month, Karen Yapoort attended the Dominican Republic’s most prestigious awards ceremony, the Premios Soberano 2025 red carpet event. She had the opportunity to meet and interview several TV personalities, including well-known actress Zoe Saldana.

Sharing several glimpses of her time there, Yapoort expressed her feelings about meeting so many great personalities, including Saldana, captioning:

“A little bit of what we experienced last night at the Soberano Awards. What a great honor to be able to be alongside great figures of our Television, great artists, and of course alongside our dear and beloved @zoesaldana How EMOTIONAL 🥹🥹🥹💖💖💖🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #premiossobero2025 #redcarpet #thecarpetqueen”

Karen Yapoort wore a stunning brown gown featuring a corset-style bodice and a stylish skirt. She was seen interviewing Zoe Saldana, who wore a shimmering silver gown.

Yapoort shared more moments with Saldana, captioning:

“All I can say is Thank You Thank You Thank You 🔥🙏🏻🇩🇴🇩🇴 God's timing is perfect and everything he does, he does, is great. 🥹 TOP Moment 🔥🥹 Until next year my PEOPLE 🍿 I love you all #lareinadelaalfombra #premiossobero2025 Making History 🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️🙏🏻🔥”

Edwin Encarnacion and Karen Yapoort have been married since 2017 and share three children together, including two sons and one daughter.

