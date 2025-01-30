Edwin Encarnacion's wife Karen Yapoort transforms into Mera for son Ever's Aquaman-themed sixth birthday celebration

Former three-time MLB All-Star Edwin Encarnacion and his wife Karen Yapoort celebrated their son Ever's special day with a blast. The couple, who tied the knot in Dec. 2017, have two sons and a daughter.

Karen decided to do something special for her younger son's sixth birthday. Given his traction for DC superhero Aquaman, the theme was an easy one to decide but difficult to make it happen. Nevertheless, she went all out, transforming into Mera, the Queen of Atlantis, making for an unforgettable mother-son bond, as Ever donned Aquaman's suit.

Dressed in a dazzling blue-scaled bodysuit, complete with Mera’s signature fiery red hair and gold headpiece, the Dominican TV personality stood next to Ever, who was in full Aquaman gear, wielding a golden trident. The ocean backdrop made it look like they had stepped straight out of the DC Universe.

Karen had taken the help of Impresionate Eventos, who planned the entire birthday party. On Wednesday, she shared glimpses from the event.

Edwin Encarnacion's wife Karen pens heartfelt Aquaman-themed birthday message for Ever

Apart from the Aquaman-themed photos from the birthday, Karen's DC theme rolled down in her birthday message for Ever.

"Today is an epic day, worthy of the bravest heroes of Atlantis. Six years ago you came to light up my world like the sun shines over the ocean, 🌅 bringing joy, love, and endless adventures," she wrote in the caption.

"You are strong, brave, and with a huge heart, capable of ruling the seas and conquering any challenge. And I, your mom, as Mera, will always be by your side, protecting you with my love, guiding you with my wisdom, and fighting by your side in every battle of life. ⚓️ ️🐠"

In another post, Edwin Encarnacion's wife wished her son to achieve all his dreams.

"May God keep you under his wings and fulfill all your dreams! I love you mommy's aquaman🔱 🌊⚓️🤴🏻🌊🐠 happy birthday 🎉" she wrote in the caption.

Edwin Encarnacion's wife has a close-knit family and often celebrates special days with warmth. She celebrated her daughter Eiren's birthday in a barbie-themed birthday party a few months back.

