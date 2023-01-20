Elvis Andrus to the Red Sox? How Boston could shape up if the veteran signs in Beantown

The free agent market for Elvis Andrus has begun to heat up, with the Boston Red Sox reportedly the front-runners for the 14-year veteran. The Red Sox have also been linked to another free-agent slugger, Adam Duvall. While Andrus may seem like just another veteran addition, he could be a potentially impactful signing for Boston.

Jamie Gatlin @JamieGatlin17 Elvis Andrus is an intriguing option for the Red Sox. In 2022 he hit 17 home runs and stole 18 bases in 149 games. Elvis Andrus is an intriguing option for the Red Sox. In 2022 he hit 17 home runs and stole 18 bases in 149 games. https://t.co/Qok9tB1IiT

Even in his 14th season in the majors, Andrus enjoyed a solid season last year. In 149 games with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox, Andrus hit .249 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. He also finished the season with a .707 OPS, which was the 5th highest of his career.

While he may no longer be able to produce at the All-Star level as he did earlier in his career, Elvis Andrus could still be a productive member of most MLB rosters. He may be even more impactful if he were to sign with the Boston Red Sox given their infield situation.

Andrus could be a solid, low-cost replacement for Trevor Story and former Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts. This is not to say that he can play at their level, he is among the top free agent infielders on the open market, as well as a proven leader to help the rebuilding franchise.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis If all this smoke becomes reality and the Red Sox sign Adam Duvall, give me Elvis Andrus and I’m firmly planted in the “Let’s see what happens” camp. I’m not down on the 2023 season. I’m not amped about it. But I will very much be intrigued. (Also wouldn’t hate a SP trade.) If all this smoke becomes reality and the Red Sox sign Adam Duvall, give me Elvis Andrus and I’m firmly planted in the “Let’s see what happens” camp. I’m not down on the 2023 season. I’m not amped about it. But I will very much be intrigued. (Also wouldn’t hate a SP trade.)

Earlier this offseason, the Boston Red Sox announced that former All-Star Trevor Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on the UCL in his right elbow. He will certainly begin the 2023 campaign on the IL, with the average recovery time for the surgery ranging from 4-6 months.

While he is not at Trevor Story's level, the Boston Red Sox could do much worse at shortstop than Elvis Andrus.

A look at Elvis Andrus' best season in the MLB

While Andrus was named an All-Star in 2010 and 2012, his best statistical season came in 2017 with the Texas Rangers. The veteran shortstop played 158 with the Rangers, hitting 20 home runs and 88 RBIs, while also stealing 25 bases. He also maintained a .297 batting average that season.

