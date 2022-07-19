"Enjoyed learning the Houston Astros could've drafted you but passed" "That 1995 season was magical" - Fans appreciate Derek Jeter's legendary career from a whole new perspective after premiere of 'The Captain'

Yesterday, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's multi-part documentary, "The Captain," premiered on ESPN, portraying his legendary career from a new perspective. All his life, Derek Jeter has purposely stayed away from the spotlight. However, the release of "The Captain" is a golden opportunity for Jeter fans to get to know him from scratch.
Episode 1 of "The Captain" was full of shocking revelations that blew away MLB fans. Below, we'll check out some of the unmissable tweets.
Many MLB fans are not aware of the Yankees' famous four. In 1995, Derek, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera made their MLB debuts together. Also, Derek, Jorge, and Mariano played for the New York Yankees for 17 straight seasons.
The defining moment of the first episode was when Derek revealed the Houston Astros passed on him as the first choice in the 1992 draft.
The Houston Astros instead selected Cal State Fullerton's Phil Nevin, the best hitter in college baseball, because of his experience.
At his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Derek said,
"There was only one thing in my life I wanted to be, and that was the shortstop for the New York Yankees. Now, I’m a Yankee forever."
On May 29, 1995, 21-year-old Derek Jeter made his MLB debut with the Yankees, and the rest is history.
On June 3, 2003, George Steinbrenner named Derek the 11th captain of the New York Yankees. The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009.
Derek's family has always offered him rock-solid support and played a vital role in his successful MLB career.
Derek revealed that his parents, Dorothy and Charles, had already made him aware of the prevalence of ugly racism. Dorothy, his mother, is a white woman white Derek's father, Charles, is African-American.
After the revelations made in the initial show of "The Captain," MLB fans cannot wait for the next episodes.
Episode 2 of Derek Jeter's docuseries, "The Captain"
Episode 2 of Derek Jeter's seven-part documentary, "The Captain," will air on ESPN on Thursday, July 21, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.
The second episode focuses on Derek Jeter's influence on the team as the MLB franchise successfully bagged a championship in his first season (1995). It will also cover the pros and cons of stardom.