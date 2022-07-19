"Enjoyed learning the Houston Astros could've drafted you but passed" "That 1995 season was magical" - Fans appreciate Derek Jeter's legendary career from a whole new perspective after premiere of 'The Captain'

Yesterday, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's multi-part documentary, "The Captain," premiered on ESPN, portraying his legendary career from a new perspective. All his life, Derek Jeter has purposely stayed away from the spotlight. However, the release of "The Captain" is a golden opportunity for Jeter fans to get to know him from scratch.

Episode 1 of "The Captain" was full of shocking revelations that blew away MLB fans. Below, we'll check out some of the unmissable tweets.

Many MLB fans are not aware of the Yankees' famous four. In 1995, Derek, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera made their MLB debuts together. Also, Derek, Jorge, and Mariano played for the New York Yankees for 17 straight seasons.

The defining moment of the first episode was when Derek revealed the Houston Astros passed on him as the first choice in the 1992 draft.

Mica nkusi @Micankusi @derekjeter Enjoyed learning the Houston astros could've drafted you but passed. Gonna be rubbing that in their fans faces for years to come @derekjeter Enjoyed learning the Houston astros could've drafted you but passed. Gonna be rubbing that in their fans faces for years to come

The Houston Astros instead selected Cal State Fullerton's Phil Nevin, the best hitter in college baseball, because of his experience.

Suzie Hunter @TheSuzieHunter Crazy that Phil Nevin got drafted before Derek Jeter Crazy that Phil Nevin got drafted before Derek Jeter

At his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Derek said,

"There was only one thing in my life I wanted to be, and that was the shortstop for the New York Yankees. Now, I’m a Yankee forever."

Vianny Estevez @estevez_vianny @derekjeter My fav part was when you received the call to know you gonna be a Yankees forever @derekjeter My fav part was when you received the call to know you gonna be a Yankees forever ❤️

On May 29, 1995, 21-year-old Derek Jeter made his MLB debut with the Yankees, and the rest is history.

Blank Check @blank_____check Derek Jeter @derekjeter Hope you enjoyed episode 1 of #TheCaptain ! Stay tuned for episode 2 on Thursday. Hope you enjoyed episode 1 of #TheCaptain! Stay tuned for episode 2 on Thursday. That 1995 season was magical. That episode brought back so many memories watching the Yankees every game that year. twitter.com/derekjeter/sta… That 1995 season was magical. That episode brought back so many memories watching the Yankees every game that year. twitter.com/derekjeter/sta…

On June 3, 2003, George Steinbrenner named Derek the 11th captain of the New York Yankees. The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009.

Sharon Denise @sharondenise393 @derekjeter My favorite part of the episode was when Derek was not playing well and wanted to quit. Got promoted and instead of giving up, put in the work and became The Captain. One of the greatest Yankees and Short Stops. @derekjeter My favorite part of the episode was when Derek was not playing well and wanted to quit. Got promoted and instead of giving up, put in the work and became The Captain. One of the greatest Yankees and Short Stops.

Derek's family has always offered him rock-solid support and played a vital role in his successful MLB career.

♛ ✧ Kirsi Guzman ✧ ♛ @kirsieliannaxo 🏽 @derekjeter Absolutely loved and enjoyed the first episode. Seeing how supporting you parents and sister were truly moved me. I am glad you didn’t give up! @derekjeter Absolutely loved and enjoyed the first episode. Seeing how supporting you parents and sister were truly moved me. I am glad you didn’t give up! 💪🏽♥️🏆

Derek revealed that his parents, Dorothy and Charles, had already made him aware of the prevalence of ugly racism. Dorothy, his mother, is a white woman white Derek's father, Charles, is African-American.

ESPN @espn



on how his parents taught him to handle racial discrimination "My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, 'Look, you're going to get looks, people are going to treat you different, you're going to deal with racism.'" @derekjeter on how his parents taught him to handle racial discrimination #TheCaptain "My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, 'Look, you're going to get looks, people are going to treat you different, you're going to deal with racism.'"@derekjeter on how his parents taught him to handle racial discrimination #TheCaptain https://t.co/gC9GLHEobu

After the revelations made in the initial show of "The Captain," MLB fans cannot wait for the next episodes.

Episode 2 of Derek Jeter's docuseries, "The Captain"

Jeter at bat, New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners.

Episode 2 of Derek Jeter's seven-part documentary, "The Captain," will air on ESPN on Thursday, July 21, at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

The second episode focuses on Derek Jeter's influence on the team as the MLB franchise successfully bagged a championship in his first season (1995). It will also cover the pros and cons of stardom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far