This past January, the Chicago Cubs inked first baseman Eric Hosmer to a one-year deal worth $720,000. Fans thought that maybe the 33-year old would be able to turn his career around.

Currently, Eric Hosmer is hitting .263 with 2 home runs and 13 RBIs in 25 games for his team this season. However, a recent episode has fans wondering if he should stick around.

During the top of the sixth inning in a recent game against the Washington Nationals, the Cubs loaded the bases. Down 0-1 at this juncture, all eyes looked to Hosmer after a Trey Mancini strikeout left the bases loaded with two outs.

Bleacher Nation @BleacherNation Just to recap, the Cubs loaded the bases with one out, and then Trey Mancini struck out and Eric Hosmer popped out on the infield.



And Matt Mervis is chilling because the Iowa Cubs got rained out today. Just to recap, the Cubs loaded the bases with one out, and then Trey Mancini struck out and Eric Hosmer popped out on the infield. And Matt Mervis is chilling because the Iowa Cubs got rained out today.

"Just to recap, the Cubs loaded the bases with one out, and then Trey Mancini struck out and Eric Hosmer popped out on the infield. And Matt Mervis is chilling because the Iowa Cubs got rained out today." - Bleacher Nation

Hosmer, a Miami-native, popped out to the infield, putting an end to the momentous inning. His team would go on to lose the match by a score of 4-1. Fans, who see their team beginning to settle for third spot in the NL Central, are not pleased.

. @G0CubsG0_ @BleacherNation So Eric Hosmer with a costly error, then proceeds to swing through what would’ve been ball 3, then pop up with the bases loaded. I think we’ve been tortured enough @BleacherNation So Eric Hosmer with a costly error, then proceeds to swing through what would’ve been ball 3, then pop up with the bases loaded. I think we’ve been tortured enough

Jeff Engel @leshrac55 @BleacherNation Hosmer had cashed in his 2 hits for the day, wasn’t going to get another one particularly when it mattered. @BleacherNation Hosmer had cashed in his 2 hits for the day, wasn’t going to get another one particularly when it mattered.

Zach 🤠🦋 @ToMooneyy @BleacherNation hosiery has two singles but his WAR is going down fa, that error led to a run and he leaves bases loaded @BleacherNation hosiery has two singles but his WAR is going down fa, that error led to a run and he leaves bases loaded

A former first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2008, Hosmer hit .293 with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs in his first season, finishing third overall in Rookie of the Year voting.

Scott Hatch @scotthatch22 @BleacherNation My lord, how many of these bases loaded situations have they screwed up the last few games?? @BleacherNation My lord, how many of these bases loaded situations have they screwed up the last few games??

Ryne 🧩 @RynePotter @BleacherNation I wonder what the thinking is on all this. Was there an agreement somewhere that Hosmer has at least till the All Star break? @BleacherNation I wonder what the thinking is on all this. Was there an agreement somewhere that Hosmer has at least till the All Star break?

The Elder Emo @jv1437 @GillyBadger2000 @BleacherNation Eric Hosmer has been pretty horrible overall if you look at any stat that matters @GillyBadger2000 @BleacherNation Eric Hosmer has been pretty horrible overall if you look at any stat that matters

In his time playing with the Royals, Hosmer hit 127 home runs and 566 RBIs, and won multiple Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award, and some All-Star distinctions. However, in his final season with the team, things began to go downhill. Hosmer has failed to replicate that year's success and has been chasing it ever since.

Jessica Beroldi 🏳️‍🌈✨️ @jstapfinator Having watched Eric Hosmer play in person today, I can absolutely say...



Get this dude off my damn team. Having watched Eric Hosmer play in person today, I can absolutely say...Get this dude off my damn team.

Zeus @jakes21 @BleacherNation But hosmer had 2 hits and clubhouse vibes 🙄 @BleacherNation But hosmer had 2 hits and clubhouse vibes 🙄

Eric Hosmer may already be past his expiry date

Despite signing a massive eight-year deal worth $144 million with the San Diego Padres, Eric Hosmer never found his groove with the Padres. He hit .264 over the course of five seasons before eventually landing with the Cubs.

Although Hosmer could easily have been placed among the league's best a decade ago, he is now damaged goods, and his salary reflects as much.

The Chicago Cubs have not been able to recreate the magical success of their 2016 World Series victory ever since. It looks increasingly likely that situations like the one that Hosmer recently found himself in will be a fixture for the team this season.

