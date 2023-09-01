Max Scherzer, and his wife Erica May Scherzer, have officially made the move to Texas following his trade to the Texas Rangers. The couple shared a family photo on Instagram and were immediately swarmed with messages of love and support.

Moving during the middle of the season is never easy on a players perfromance because of all that comes with it. Moving a family around the country, potentially only for a short amount of time can cause quite the drain. In this instance, the Scherzer family unit seems to have made the trasition very smoothly.

Erica May Scherzer shared an image of the happy family to Instagram.

"And just like that, we’re on to a new adventure. Texas, here we come!" - Erica May Scherzer

This led to an immediate outpouring of support. Considering the Texas Rangers needed help at starting pitcher, adding Max Scherzer to the lineup was a stroke of genuis.

They are clearly going all-in to win the American League West and loaded up at a position of need. Their fans could not be happy with this addition.

"Going to miss you guys in NY. Wishing your family the best"

"Beautiful Family"

" All The best in Texas. You are a wonderful family"

"You are a winner. Texas is lucky to have you"

Fan support goes much further than just in the stadium in the modern world. Playing for the dissapointing New York Mets made Scherzer a constant target for Mets fans looking for something to complain about. Now, he is being celebrated won nearly every outing.

"Rockstars where ever you are!"

"Welcome to Texas!! You have made my daughter so happy!"

"Wishing each of you only the best wherever you land"

"They need your help in Texas"

Fans were thrilled to welcome the Scherzer family to Texas

These responses are a huge departure from Mets fans booing Scherzer in his return to Citi Field.

Scherzer has been around in MLB for quite awhile, and it is nice to see him treated with the respect he deserves.

Will Max Scherzer retire with the Texas Rangers?

Max Scherzer is approaching the end of his career, and there is a real chance he retires with them. While he likely won't surpass his accomplishments with the Detroit Tigers, he could build a lasting legacy in Texas. Especially if he contributes to a deep playoff run, or even a championship.

Max Scherzer can pride himself on being able to play for many different organizations at a high level. Some great players struggle to do that.