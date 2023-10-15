Despite serving as the face of the Tampa Bay Rays for a decade, Evan Longoria was never able to bring a World Series to the Trop. Now, the 38-year old finally has a chance to win it all.

On October 11, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 to complete a series sweep of their 100-win foes in the NLDS. Upon the completion of their victory, the team made their way to the outfield swimming pool, where the champagne soon began to flow freely.

For Evan Longoria, who had a pair of RBIs in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was the closest to the Fall Classic that he had been since 2008. In the wake of the spectacle, Longoria's wife, Jaime, took to social media to celebrate alongside her husband.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Champagne showers look good on you" - Jaime Longoria

Jaime and Evan Longoria were longtime friends who tied the knot on New Years Eve 2015. Since then, the pair have been inseperable, and Jaime has taken a leading role in supporting her husband.

The 2008 Rookie of the Year with the Tampa Bay Rays, Longoria came to the Diamondbacks at the beginning of 2023, inking a one-year, $4 million deal. While injuries limited the veteran Longoria to just 74 games this season, he still managed to hit 11 home runs and 28 RBIs for his new team.

Expand Tweet

"Evan Longoria was a 22-year-old rookie the last time he played in an LCS. He is now 38 years old. He waited 15 years to make it back." - Danny Vietti

With the win over the Dodgers, the D-Backs will advance to their first NLCS since 2007. Game 1 of their seven-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies will kick off on Monday, October 16 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Should Longoria and company be successful in their quest, it is likely that more champagne will be on the menu.

Evan Longoria finally has a chance to win a World Series

Before a few weeks ago, virtually nobody expected the Arizona Diamondbacks to be playing in the NLCS. While young stars like Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel, and Gabriel Moreno have been front and center, the experience of vets like Christian Walker and Evan Longoria cannot be discounted.

Fans who have been following Longoria for some time will remember his home run against the Red Sox on the last day of the 2011 season to propell his team into the postseason. Now, over a decade later, Longoria will have the chance to succeed on an even bigger stage. This time, Jaime will be by his side.