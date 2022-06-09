"Everybody's got to be held accountable.. myself included" - Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout taking accountability for Joe Maddon’s termination 

Los Angeles Angels superstar and generational talent Mike Trout spoke about the recent firing of Angels manager Joe Maddon. Amid a 12-game losing streak, and slowly slipping out of the playoff conversation, the Angels decided to let Maddon go, similar to what the Philadelphia Phillies did to Joe Girardi shortly before.

Just three weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels looked like they could have passed the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. Now, however, the squad is far from that, and could even fall behind the current third-placed Texas Rangers. Hopefully, this new shakeup at the managerial position will finally turn things around and put the Los Angeles Angels back in the right direction.

Mike Trout speaks out on the firing of Joe Maddon

When an MLB team struggles and the manager gets fired midway through the season, it can be easy to place all of the blame on the manager because that's who's in charge. However, the entire team is at fault for a bad skid during the season. Mike Trout did a great job discussing this when asked about Joe Maddon's termination.

When asked about it initially, Trout first responds by saying, "It's tough, you have a guy here for three years, and you build relationships." Then, rather than fixating on Joe Maddon, Trout points his focus toward the players on the Los Angeles Angels. He said that he and his teammates need to start stepping up and playing better as a team. Trout really takes responsibility in a position in which it would be easy to point fingers and soley blame his manager.

During the Los Angeles Angels skid, Trout has been in a slump as well. Over the past two weeks, Trout had been batting just .152, with a .561 OPS, and 17 strikeouts in just 13 games played. This just goes to show how much impact Trout's offense has on the Angels.

Mike Trout once again showed how he can be a team leader of the Los Angeles Angels. When it would be easy for him to just blame his former manager for the 12-game losing streak, he focused on himself and his teammates' performances. Hopefully the Angels exit their slump soon and will be back on track to fight for the postseason.

