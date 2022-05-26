"Everyone wanted to talk about it when it was still a work in progress" - MLB analyst believes Rafael Devers should get acknowledged for his outstanding performance at third base this season 

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox are back, well almost. After crashing to the bottom spot in the AL East after a devastating stretch that lasted from late-April until mid-May, the Boston Red Sox are making up for lost time. Alex Cora's club has won seven of their last 10. Over the past two weeks, the Red Sox as a team have hit .293 - the best in all of baseball.

At the core of the resounding pushback by the Red Sox has been third baseman Rafael Devers. In fact, his leadership and clutch have been so notable that a well-known MLB analyst believes that Devers should be recognized for his work over the last period of time, both on the field and in the batters box.

Rafael Devers, a star of the Red Sox pushback, MLB analyst thinks the third baseman deserves fair credit

Devers is currently in his fifth year as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Last year, he hit 38 home runs and 113 RBIs, coupled with his batting average of .279, it was enough to send him to his first career All-Star game appearance.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Nice single for Rafael Devers

This year, Devers has stepped up his game a notch. He is currently batting .333, which places him sixth in the MLB in the category, placing him just behind big names like Tim Anderson and teammate JD Martinez. Devers has also hit 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games this year.

His efforts have helped spur the Red Sox to surge, after they found themselves in last place in their division not even a month ago. With a record of 20-23, the Sox still have a way to go. The Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are still all ahead, but the Sox are miles ahead of where they were.

"Everyone wanted to talk about it when it was still a work in progress, but Rafael Devers’ defense at third base has been outstanding this year and he doesn’t get nearly enough credit." - @ Jared Carrabis

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis believes Devers deserves to be recognized for being such a huge part of the Red Sox' hot streak. Devers, who is known for his athleticism at third base has been hugely effective. Devers has committed only three errors this year, enough for a .976 fielding percentage.

