Ex-Astros star Anthony Bass cherishes joys of fatherhood with his daughters during morning workshop ritual

Veteran and former Astros pitcher Anthony Bass is currently a free agent and is on the lookout for potential suitors ahead of the 2024 season. Off the field, Bass cherishes time with his family.

Recently, the veteran pitcher took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her daughters helping him with the morning workshop ritual at a Home Depot store.

"Girls love the morning workshops," Bass wrote in the story.

Bass has been married to Sydney Rae James, sister of popular country singer Jessie James, since 2016. On Sept. 4, 2017, they welcomed their first daughter, Brroklyn, through a premature birth. In October 2020, they adopted a baby girl named Blaire. Their son was born in July 2023.

Anthony Bass explains his early release from Blue Jays

On May 29, 2023, Anthony Bass grabbed headlines after he shared a social media post that endorsed boycotts of Bud Light and Target, which in turn hurt the sentiments of the LGBTQ community.

However, Bass apologized for his actions that were hurtful to the Pride community, which included his close family members and friends.

"I recognize yesterday that I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that," Bass said per Scooby Axson of USA Today.

After that, Anthony Bass was designated for assignment in June and was later released from the club. The club's general manager, Ross Atkins, cited the release as a baseball decision and said that there was distraction in the clubhouse.

Deeming the release unfair, Bass reached out to the MLB Players Association to intervene in the matter.

"No one should be fired because of his/her personal beliefs,'' Bass said.

"Ross didn't give me an explanation,'' he said after he was officially released on June 15. "Told me that they are releasing me.''

"It was not a baseball decision,'' Bass said. "I had a 1.80 ERA in the month of May. Coming off a career year where the Jays traded one of their top prospects (Jordan Groshans) for me.''

Despite him still preparing for the opportunity, Bass hasn't been able to land on a team since being released by the Blue Jays. It remains to be seen if he can get a minor-league deal in the near future.

