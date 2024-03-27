Ex-Tigers infielder Damion Easley's former $4,250,000 baseball-themed Glendale mansion ft. mural of Comerica Park, pool with water slides & more

For many, baseball is far more than just a sport and Damion Easley arguably falls into that category. The former Detroit Tigers infielder is now an assistant hitting coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has been around the MLB for a very long time.

Easley's love of the game becomes apparent when you see the Glendale mansion he sold in 2018 for $4.25 million. The 15,000-square-foot mansion comes with an indoor batting cage, baseball murals on the walls (including one of Detroit's Comerica Park) and an outside pitch.

The theme continues, as some of the property's 8.5 bathrooms feature tiling in the form of baseball diamonds. With a gym, pool table, swimming pool and a water slide, Easley's old six-bedroom property epitomizes the dreams of millions of fans.

When Damion Easley reflected on his MLB journey to the NY Mets

Damion Easley moved around quite a bit in his career, and in 2008 he reflected on his MLB journey when speaking to the New York Times. At the time, Easley was with the New York Mets, which was the sixth and final team of his MLB career.

Easley told the Times that his father, a Mets fan, struggled with his supporting the New York Yankees, and after moving to California, he started rooting for his local team, the California Angels (now LA Angels).

Thus it was fortuitous indeed when the Angels drafted him in 1988, but after not really getting going with the team due to injuries, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 1996.

Easley spoke about his time in Detroit fondly:

“Everything clicked immediately. That’s where I started making a name for myself.”

Flash forward to 2003 and after losing his job in spring training, the Tigers released him. This came as a surprise to many, due to the size of Easley's contract, with Detroit owing him $14.7 million.

“I could say any number of reasons, but I’d just like to call it bad timing,” Easley said. “They wanted to clean house, to turn around the losing situation, and I was making a lot of money.”

As an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 1998, Easley recognized one of the traits that made him successful:

“One thing I’ve always been able to do is adapt well."

Now coaching with the Diamondbacks, it's good to see Damion Easley is still a big part of the game he loves.

