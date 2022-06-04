Exclusive: “That falls on me. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs” - Joe Girardi on being sacked by the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today, a major decision that has been brewing over the last few weeks with the Phillies struggling despite one of the highest payrolls in MLB.

The Phillies sat on this major decision not only for a few weeks as losses mounted, but they sat on a major decision during a full day off on Thursday as they mulled things over.

There was no one tipping point, but a disastrous road trip to Atlanta and New York, where they lost five of seven against the Braves and Mets, only made things worse.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski slept on this difficult decision Wednesday night after they snapped their season-long five-game losing streak, and on Thursday when he woke up, he went for a jog. After he had a chance to clear his head, he decided to make the decision to move on from Girardi after less than three seasons.

Dombrowski did not consult reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper or any other player for that matter, nor did he discuss it with any of the other Phillies coaches. Dombrowski made this decision on his own, while behind the scenes discussing with his inner baseball circle as well as owner and managing partner John Middleton.

Dombrowski called Girardi early this morning on his cell phone, but Girardi didn’t pick up. When he finally called back, he was asked to come to Citizens Bank Park to inform him of the news.

Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operation confiden the team can make playoffs

Dombrowski and Girardi met face-to-face at the ballpark in South Philadelphia in what was a very quick meeting today.

“I like Joe Girardi, I enjoyed working with him,” Dombrowski said.

Girardi left the meeting and cleaned out his office ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Among those to stop by and say farewell to Girardi was Middleton, and they had a long discussion. The biggest decision factor was on top of the Phillies record was the fact that a new voice was needed inside the clubhouse.

Dombrowski believes the Phillies can still make the playoffs.

“While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around,” Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said about the decision on relieving Girardi.

Dombrowski publicly and internally doesn’t blame Girardi for any of their issues, but he wants a new voice and energy within the club.

Philadelphia Phillies have lost 12 of their last 17 and finally ended a season-long five-game losing streak Wednesday against San Francisco, against Gabe Kapler who Girardi replaced in 2020 after he was let go after only two seasons. Like Kapler, Girardi is the fall guy after a little more than two years, for a underachieving team that has not made the playoffs in more than a decade.

“There’s a number of reasons why we didn’t win," Girardi told MLB Network Radio shortly after he was informed of this decision. “That falls on me. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs.”

The Philadelphia Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011 and have had only one winning season over this span, which came last year in Girardi’s second season.

The Phillies have the fourth highest payroll at $233,209,325 total, yet they have the same win total as the Baltimore Orioles who have the lowest payroll in MLB.

The Phillies are 12 games out of first place, and a in season change at manager rarely turns things around, especially with the hole the Phillies have dug themselves.

Philadelphia Phillies select interim manager after Girardi's exit

The Philadelphia Phillies considered bringing in an outside voice to take over for Girardi, but options were limited and it’s a longer process. One name that came up was Jim Leyland, who has a history with the Phillies president but those close to Leyland say he has no interest in returning to the field.

So Philadelphia Phillies bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. Thomson spoke with Girardi, his long-time friend and gave him a big hug as they had an emotional goodbye.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave has shown in me,” said Thomson. “Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around.”

Thomson is expected to address the Phillies in a team meeting this afternoon before they face Mike Trout and the Angels.

Phillies coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties along with Girardi. Phillies Quality Assurance coach Mike Calitri, who has been with the organization since the 2018 season, has been promoted to bench coach on the Phillies’ major league staff.

