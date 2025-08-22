Exploring 3 ways Craig Kimbrel's signing gives Astros a Championship edge

The Houston Astros are reportedly signing veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel as the American League West team are looking to make a late push for the division by bolstering their bullpen.

The Astros pitching staff, especially the young arms in the bullpen, have been under pressure, and Kimbrel's arrival could be a much-needed boost for the team in their battle for the division with the Seattle Mariners.

Here are 3 ways Craig Kimbrel could give Astros a championship edge

Craig Kimbrel's experience to make up for Josh Hader's absence

The Astros were dealt a body blow earlier this week after All-Star closer Josh Hader sustained a shoulder injury. Hader, a three-time National League Reliever of the Year, has suffered a capsule strain in his left shoulder.

Hader is expected to be shut down for three weeks and spend another three weeks on his road to recovery, most likely missing the remainder of the regular season.

Postseason experience solidifies Astros championship bid

In Hader's absence, Kimbrel will be expected to lead the under-pressure Astros bullpen. The Astros are ranked 27th in bullpen ERA over the last month with the team going 14-23 since July 7 (before Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles).

While Kimbrel hasn't pitched in an MLB game since June 6, the 37-year-old has 440 career saves under his belt, the second-most in the league among active players behind Kenley Jansen.

The nine-time All-Star has also made 30 postseason appearances and played a crucial role in the Boston Red Sox's World Series win in 2018. He also helped the Philadelphia Phillies to the NLCS in 2023.

Kimbrel provides right-handed bullpen depth

The Astros' bullpen has been dominated by left-handers with a full-strength pitching staff boasting four lefty relievers. While they are short on one lefty after Josh Hader's injury, they are left with only one reliable right-handed arm in Bryan Abreu.

Kimbrel will ease the pressure on Abreu as the veteran right-hander provided much-needed flexibility to the bullpen. The former Rookie of the Year will join the team during the series against the Baltimore Orioles, the team that designated him for assignment last September.

