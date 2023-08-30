Exploring Phillies $300,000,000 star Trea Turner’s incredible offensive turnaround, motivated by some brotherly love

The Philadelphia Phillies major offseason signing, Trea Turner, has turned things around at the plate over the last few weeks. While this may sound unexpected to casual fans who have not been paying attention, it has come to the shock of many who watched the two-time All-Star's struggles earlier this season.

There was no clear reason why Trea Turner struggled so dearly at the beginning of the season. Some experts and fans believe it was simply a case of a player who is in decline, while others pointed to the pressure of signing a massive $300 million contract with the Phillies.

No matter the cause of Turner's struggles, the veteran has turned things around at the plate in recent weeks. While there is no clear indication of something physical that Turner did to fix his swing, some believe it was a standing ovation from the Philly faithful that helped the star regain his confidence.

"Trea Turner's first 107 G this season: .235 AVG, 10 HR, .657 OPS. In 23 G since getting a standing ovation: .359 AVG, 8 HR, 1.122 OPS. @Phillies | #RingTheBell" - @MLBNetwork

Since August 4th, the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball. In 24 games since the standing ovation, Turner has produced a .369 batting average with 9 home runs and 26 RBI in 24 games. While this may simply be a coincidence, the increase in support during his struggles could certainly have helped ease his mind amid this down season.

Trea Turner's hot streak has helped the Philadelphia Phillies increase their playoff chances

Since Trea Turner has returned to his vintage form, not only has the superstar regained his confidence but it has also helped the Philadelphia Phillies climb up the National League Wild Card standings. The Phillies now hold a 74-59 record, winning seven of their last ten games.

"The #Phillies keep rolling, beat the #Angels, 12-7, winning their 5th consecutive game and taking full command of the top NL wild-card spot with a 5-game lead." - @BNightengale

There are 29 games remaining in the Phillies regular season and they find themselves in sole possession of the first NL Wild Card spot, ahead of both the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. If Turner can maintain his current hot stretch, the Phillies could make another deep postseason run.