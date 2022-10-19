Extra Innings: The Longest Baseball Games In history

How long have the longest baseball games in MLB history been? To understand what can drive a game into multiple rounds of extra innings, we first need to understand the nature of extra-long games.

As any baseball fan will know, extra innings occur when a game is tied after the bottom of the ninth inning. Following a draw at that point, the game will proceed to extra innings. The away team gets three outs to score a run, followed by the home team getting the same opportunity. The game is won when the home team scores the go-ahead run, resulting in a walk-off win.

One of the longest baseball games in MLB history happened quite recently. The Seattle Mariners were squarring off against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday, October 15th.

The Mariners, who featured in their first postseason berth since 2001, fought their way back from an 8-1 hole in the AL Wild Card match against the Toronto Blue Jays. They dropped the first pair of games against the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The Astros were the best team in the league in 2022 and finished 16 full games ahead of the Mariners in the regular season.

The game was tied for 18 innings until Astros hitter Jeremy Pena hit a solo home run to silence the crowd at Safeco Field. The Astros finished it off for a series sweep after 18 innings - 2 full games - of play in Seattle.

Although this was one of the longest baseball games ever to be played, it was not the longest game ever. Number one on the list of the longest baseball games ever to be played goes to a 1920 matchup between the Boston Braves and the Brooklyn Robins.

The two teams traded runs in the 5th and 6th innings to knot the game at a score of 1-1. The two teams went on to play 26 scoreless innings before the game had to eventually be called off due to darkness. This was an era before stadiums had lights. This earns the top title among the longest baseball games in history.

Longest baseball games in history unsure to be seen again

Due to MLB's new rule of starting a runner on second base during extra innings - at least during the regular season - it is unlikely we will see many more marathon games. However, with one of the longest baseball games in MLB history having been played very recently, we really never know.

