The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are no strangers to each other in the postseason, and Yankees fans have not forgotten about Jose Altuve. He was a critical part of the Astros' 2017 World Series championship team and helped beat the Yankees in the ALCS that season. This would have been enough reason for Yankees fans to hate the Astros even without the cheating scandal.

Losing in the American League Championship Series would make any fan base despise the victorious franchise. Losing to a team that was using illegal methods to win takes it from a loss to a robbery. Now, as they prepare for their rematch in the 2022 ALCS, Yankees fans are holding nothing back.

The chants started as early as game five against the Cleveland Guardians, where the Yankees would go on to win. Reports of these chants were made to Twitter by Brendan Kuty.

"F--- Altuve" chants briefly started in the bleachers here at Yankee Stadium.

"Guess what time it is? "F--- Altuve" chants briefly started in the bleachers here at Yankee Stadium" - Brendan Kuty

The Astros slugger has been one of the best offensive players of the generation, drawing the ire of his rivals. He always seems to be able to elevate his game in the postseason as well. Being a consistent threat who is also a clutch performer is a deadly combination.

Michael Schwab pointed out earlier this season how dominant Altuve has been against the Yankees in particular.

That means Altuve is averaging a home run every 9.9 ABs vs New York.



Since 2017, Jose Altuve has 10 home runs off 99 at-bats vs the Yankees. That means Altuve is averaging a home run every 9.9 ABs vs New York.

"Altuve is averaging a home run every 9.9 ABs vs New York. He owns them" - Michael Schwab

If Jose Altuve is able to maintain this level of excellence in the ALCS, the Astros will be nearly impossible to beat.

Jose Altuve is the perfect leader for the 2022 Houston Astros

Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three

The Houston Astros led the AL in wins in 2022 with 106, making them the favorites to reach the World Series. Going up against a team that he is incredible against is an added benefit.

Astros and Yankees fans will remember this walkoff home run that sent the Astros to the World series in 2017.

Maanav Gupta @MGSportsTalk The previous at-bat Jose Altuve had against the Yankees in the #Postseason ended up being one of the greatest walk-off home runs ever. The previous at-bat Jose Altuve had against the Yankees in the #Postseason ended up being one of the greatest walk-off home runs ever. https://t.co/z4jU6L6UFV

"one of the greatest walk-off home runs ever" - Maanav Gupta

Since then, fans in New York have hated, and feared, the Astros' star shortstop. He has even proven capable of silencing Yankee Stadium even when they are chanting at him directly.

The eight-time All-Star will be tested greatly in the upcoming series against the New York Yankees. But if history is anything to go off of, he is more than ready for the challenge.

