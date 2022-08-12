"F**k your franchise" "He played lazy AF all year and he's worth a lot" - Chicago White Sox fans indifferent about Tim Anderson's recovery timeline, demand changes from the team

Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson will be out of action for approximately six weeks, the club confirmed on Twitter.

Anderson underwent surgery to fix a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand.

He last played on Saturday before beginning a two-game suspension for arguing and making contact with an umpire in late July.

The latest development obviously means more trouble for the White Sox. They are desperately trying to make up lost ground in the AL playoff race in what has been an injury-plagued campaign.

On the injury front, however, there has been some recent progress.

Luis Robert was activated from the IL last week. Outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Adam Engel, catcher Yasmani Grandal and closer Liam Hendriks recently returned to action.

Now, the injury curse has struck again and fans couldn’t be more frustrated. Under-fire skipper Tony La Russa and hitting coach Frank Menecchino will need to keep bearing the brunt of their fury.

Jim Rivera @JimRive24616961 @whitesox Bases loaded nobody out and you somehow don’t score. Fuck your franchise. Fire old fossil LaRussa while you’re at it @whitesox Bases loaded nobody out and you somehow don’t score. Fuck your franchise. Fire old fossil LaRussa while you’re at it

Colin @Based_Col @whitesox GET A NEW COACH, GM, HITTING COACH AND OWNER. HOW IS JERRY WATCHING THIS TEAM THINKING EVERYTHING IS JUST FINE. EMBARRASSING @whitesox GET A NEW COACH, GM, HITTING COACH AND OWNER. HOW IS JERRY WATCHING THIS TEAM THINKING EVERYTHING IS JUST FINE. EMBARRASSING

As far as Anderson is concerned, some believe that it’s the end of the road for him and want him traded.

I-294 Truck Sales @i294TruckSales @whitesox Please trade him... he played lazy AF all year and he's worth a lot. You need to rebuild this rebuild. YOU GUYS ARE TERRIBLE AND SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED @whitesox Please trade him... he played lazy AF all year and he's worth a lot. You need to rebuild this rebuild. YOU GUYS ARE TERRIBLE AND SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED

The White Sox will be taking on the Tigers next in a three-match set, starting on Friday.

Chicago White Sox’s fire and desire questioned by Johnny Cueto

Right-hander Johnny Cueto had a decent outing on Wednesday. It was all in vain though, as the White Sox collapsed 8-3 against the Kansas City Royals in Game 3 of their four-match series.

Speaking after the game, a visibly upset yet passionate Cueto expressed his opinion on his team’s current state of affairs.

“We can’t get comfortable. We need to go out and play and play hard and show what we can do,” Cueto said. “We need to fight. We have to show the fire that we have - if we have any.”

The White Sox have now crashed down to the .500 mark following another loss on Thursday. They are now three games off the final Wild Card spot.

Gordie Orr @GordieOrr4 @whitesox Perfect he’ll be back just in time for the Sox off-season to start!! @whitesox Perfect he’ll be back just in time for the Sox off-season to start!!

The Chicago White Sox have been rather inconsistent this season. Hence, going by their track record this season, they are more likely to lose more ground than recover any.

