“Faced a real pitcher and don’t know what to do” “wow poverty braves get exposed when they play a good team” - New York Mets fans gloat after winning crucial series against the Atlanta Braves

In a crucial series against the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets prevailed and won the series. Earlier today, the Mets beat the Braves with a score of 7-3 to shore up the series.
This was one of the biggest series of the year so far for both teams. If the Mets got swept, they would have lost their lead in the National League East. Atlanta would have moved up to first place.
New York avoided the sweep when they won game one 4-1 on Monday. Atlanta then took game two on Tuesday with a score of 4-1, thus evening up the series at a game apiece. With this win today, the Mets extended their division lead to 2.5 games over Atlanta.
The Mets got out to an amazing start early this season. They built big leads over every other team in the NL East. However, since Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to the squad, Atlanta has been unstoppable. The Braves have shaved the Mets' lead to just a couple of games and could take over at any moment.
Since the division is so close this late into the season, every game is super important for these two teams. Both the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are very talented. Both will be making the playoffs one way or another.
This game saw a great bounceback win for the New York Mets. Mets starter Chris Bassit shut down Atlanta. He only gave up one earned run through six innings pitched. He also struck out six and appeared to be in complete control throughout his start.
Tensions are high between the Mets and the Braves, so it makes sense that New York fans were estatic over this win. Immediately after the dub, Mets fans took to the comments section to brag about the series win. Here is what Mets fans had to say about today's win over Atlanta.
New York Mets fans elated over win against the Braves
Many Mets fans pointed out that the Braves have been beating up on bad teams recently. Fans said Atlanta cannot handle a team like New York.
The Mets have suffered injuries this entire season. Although they just got Max Scherzer back, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is still on the injured list. All-Stars Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil also did not play today.
Nevertheless, there were some Atlanta Braves fans hating and making their case in the comments.
This was a great series win for New York Mets fans. As the regular season starts to wind down, the playoff race in the NL East is going to be one to remember.