Fact Check: Are Woo Suk Go and Jung Hoo Lee brothers-in-law? Exploring family dynamics of MLB's new Korean superstars

Woo Suk Go and Jung Hoo Lee have recently made the jump to the MLB, both posting and signing with teams this offseason. They have that in common, but a viral tweet suggests that they have something else in common: a family. Per a tweet from Talkin' Baseball, fans are wondering if the two are related in any way.

This is a true statement, though. Woo Suk Go and Jung Hoo Lee are brothers-in-law, as Go is married to Lee's sister. Talkin' Baseball isn't a breaking news outlet by any means but are not a parody account and generally do not spread false news.

Talkin' Baseball tweeted:

"Newly acquired Padre Woo Suk Go is married to recently signed Giant Jung Hoo Lee’s sister."

In this case, they haven't done that. The San Francisco Giants landed Jung Hoo Lee earlier in the offseason, and he's related to Woo Suk Go, whom the San Diego Padres recently signed.

Jung Hoo Lee and Woo Suk Go making MLB debut as rivals

Jung Hoo Lee signed with San Francisco

Jung Hoo Lee and Woo Suk Go are Korean baseball players making their MLB debuts in 2024. They are also related, thanks to Go's marriage to Lee's sister. When they take the field, though, they will be rivals.

Both teams that signed the two stars, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, are in the same division. They don't share a heated rivalry like the two do with the Los Angeles Dodgers but are divisional rivals nonetheless.

The Giants recently made their splashy signing of the offseason, agreeing terms on a six-year, $113 million deal with the former KBO superstar. The Padres, just a few days ago, announced the addition of Go to a two-year, $4.5 million deal for the relief pitcher.

These two stars have been tearing it up in Asia and in the World Baseball Classic. They're now poised to take on the biggest league in baseball as brothers-in-law and rivals on the field.

