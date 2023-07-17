Fact Check: Did Aaron Boone compare managing Yankees to dropping Atomic Bomb? Debunking parody page's viral post

According to Twitter account New York Porch Sports, Aaron Boone has compared managing the New York Yankees to dropping an atomic bomb. The tweet said that the 50-year-old likened himself to the late US President Harry Truman.

The caption revealed that Boone spoke to Rolling Tone Magazine and said:

"I was reading to school kids about the adversity President Truman faced after being thrust into office, and I explained to them the decision to drop the atom bomb isn't so different from what I do.

"Truman barely knew FDR, and after he passed, they finally clued him into this weapon of total destruction, and it's like, wow, yeah, what enormous pressure. I could relate. There's a lot that can go wrong when you're managing a bullpen, especially, you know, late in games, and look, the margin for error, you have to be right, or that's it. It's game over. I get where Truman's head was at in that respect.

However, the facts are that Aaron Boone did not say anything regarding his job pertaining to dropping atomic bombs. In fact, the post also suggested that Boone was the Yankees' captain, which is incorrect.

Although the post did cause a bit of a stir on social media, it was simply not a quote made by Boone. Incidentally, the New York Porch Sports Twitter page is a parody sports page of happenings in the Big Apple.

Can Aaron Boone's New York Yankees qualify for the playoffs in 2023?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are currently fourth in the AL East with a 50-44 record. Aaron Boone's team is nine games behind divisional leaders Tampa Bay Rays and still in with a chance for a playoff berth.

The players that New York signs before the trade deadline are expected to give the team a push in the business end of the campaign. While there's still a long way to go in the second half of the MLB season, the Yankees will need to get their act right quickly to remain in the playoff hunt.

Moreover, New York's top players, including Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo, will need to step up for the remainder of the regular season to put pressure on the teams above them for a playoff spot.

