MLB Playoffs Format: Breaking down baseball's postseason pictures, rule changes in 2023

The MLB playoffs for the 2023 campaign are trundling towards us as we enter the second half of the regular season.

This year, a total of 12 teams will qualify for the postseason. All six division winners will automatically go through along with three Wild Card teams from each league. Moreover, the top two seeds in the AL and NL will get a bye in the Wild Card as a reward for finishing with the two top records in their respective leagues.

The Wild Card round will feature a best-of-three series, with the higher seed hosting all the games. The Division Series will then be played as a best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, giving home-field advantage to the team with the higher record.

The League Championship Series will feature a best-of-seven format and the winners will progress to the World Series. The last two rounds en route to the championship will be played in a 2-3-2 format.

Here's a look at the format for the MLB playoffs this year:

Seeds (per league):

Seed # 1 : Best overall record

: Best overall record Seed # 2 : Second-best division winner

: Second-best division winner Seed # 3 : Third-best division winner

: Third-best division winner Seed #4, #5, #6: Best three among non-division winners, ordered by record

Wild Card (first round, best-of-three format at higher seed):

#3 vs. #6

#4 vs. #5

Division Series (best-of-five format):

DS1: #1 vs. Winner of 4-5

DS2: #2 vs. Winner of 3-6

League Championship Series (best-of-seven format):

DS1 vs. DS2

World Series (best-of-seven format):

ALCS winner vs. NLCS winner

MLB playoff dates for the 2023 season

The 2023 MLB playoffs will begin with the Wild Card series on October 3 after a grueling 162-game regular season. The Division and Championship series will both be played in October, depending on the number of games each team takes to get a result in their respective series.

Nonetheless, Game 1 of the World Series is set to comment from October 27 onwards. We can potentially witness MLB action until Game 7 of the series on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

